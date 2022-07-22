Rachel Corsie: Spain caused own downfall in Euros clash against England with Mariona Caldentey switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A peak TV audience of 7.6 million watched England beat Spain in the first Women’s Euros quarter-final on Wednesday night.

England showed their character as they were required to come from 1-0 down to force extra-time and earn themselves a place in the semis, having endured large spells of Spanish dominance during proceedings.

Esther Gonzalez broke the deadlock midway through the second half, Spain working the ball brilliantly down the right before the forward, receiving a cutback, coolly set herself and slotted the ball low passed Mary Earps in goal, as well as the helpless Leah Williamson and Millie Bright.

What followed after was a rather unexpected loss of control from Spain – who certainly contributed to their own downfall.

Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati had dictated much of the game, pulling the strings in midfield and at times putting on a technical masterclass for those watching on. The English commentary team did their best to underplay it, as they clung on to the hope the hosts could overturn what remained a single-goal deficit.

I will get to the credit England boss Sarina Wiegman deserves for her tactical inventions during play, but it was clear Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda’s own decisions also contributed to his side losing their grip on the match and a semi-final place.

Goalscorer Esther was substituted in the 70th minute as Spain opted to play with Mariona as a false nine. This meant that quality in the middle of the pitch for Spain – the source of their dominance – was compromised, and it was enough to allow Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway the chance to get into a game in which they had otherwise been mostly unnoticeable.

Losing control of that central area turned out to be the factor which ultimately sent Spain home prematurely.

Wiegman, to her credit, moved to a back three and sent Bright up top with 10 minutes to go. It helped England put Spain under more pressure, and they lost more rhythm.

Eventually, a deep ball to the back post by Lauren Hemp was met by Alessia Russo, and she nodded down to her club team-mate Ella Toone to fire home.

Toone was the latest example of one of Wiegman’s subs playing key role in the result.

The equaliser coming so late was a big issue for Spain, who were by then tactically set up to cling on – not a role they have typically been cast in. They did, however, make it to the end of the 90 minutes all-even.

The extra-time winner came in the 96th minute as Georgie Stanway broke forward. As Spain’s backline continued to retreat, the opportunity opened up for Stanway to have a go from 25 yards.

It was undoubtedly a fantastic strike – it was hit powerfully and Stanway has a reputation for screamers from distance. However, there should have been a few more questions asked of Spain’s goalkeeper, Sandra Paños.

England’s glorifying of the great finish, by prattling on about the strike, avoided any question marks over the Spanish keeper. But, in the current game, it was an effort you would expect your goalkeeper to save.

As more replays were shown, it was clear the ball wasn’t far from the middle of the goal, despite the fierce strike.

SWPL preparations reach final stages as Glasgow land Mexican forward with great goal record

SWPL pre-season has reached its peak – as most clubs are enjoying their final pre-season friendlies to refine things before the real competition starts.

Aberdeen travel to Montrose for one final game ahead of their opening league fixture away to Hamilton Accies.

All of the top clubs in Scotland remain busy getting signings over the line and there are new players to look forward to in this season’s competition.

Glasgow City this week announced Mexican striker Desiree Monsivais as their seventh signing this summer to add to their internationally-diverse playing squad.

Monsivais joins from Mexico’s top division, Liga MX Femenil, where she scored 119 goals in 166 matches for Monterrey, which also contributed towards two league titles within that period.

️📺 | ️⚽️ Fancy seeing @DesMonsivais in action? Take a look at these goals! 😍🇲🇽pic.twitter.com/4RtEeXV7Ed — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) July 21, 2022

Across Glasgow, Rangers have also secured another four additions to their squad as both sides will also need to be ready to compete in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League in mid-August.

Dina Orschmann adds quality and depth to their front line, joining from Turbine Potsdam in the Frauen Bundesliga. The Gers have also brought back Kathryn Hill, who re-signed for her childhood club after she left for a short spell with WSL Championship side Durham. Meanwhile, Vic Esson will come in looking to earn the number one jersey from Scotland internationalist Jenna Fife, and Colette Cavanagh completes her move from Hibernian to round off a busy week.

The growth of the game in Scotland should mean another step forward in terms of professionalism this season – and is something which is continuing to boost global interest in the league two weeks ahead of the big domestic kick-off on August 7.

Top-flight of English women’s game included in FIFA 23

The WSL is the latest league to be added to EA Sports’ FIFA 23, with the computer game including all clubs and players from the top-flight of English football.

The popular franchise has already featured many female players, with women’s international teams included in past iterations of the game.

Chelsea’s Australian striker, Sam Kerr, will showcased on the front cover of the game – which will be released globally on September 30 – alongside men’s star Kylian Mbappé.