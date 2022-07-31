Rachel Corsie: Soaring England, steely Germany and a record crowd – the Euro 2022 final will be a historic women’s football moment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the most iconic fixtures in European international football awaits us on Sunday afternoon, as England take on Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 finale.

After suffering some early pressure against Sweden, England went on to a quite ostentatious 4-0 victory, as they emphatically earned their final place in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

While the score-line was generous, it was a reflection of a team which has grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed, and their self-belief has been striking.

England have thrived under the pressure as they have grown to become the tournament “favourites”, and it has galvanised the public south of the border. The country has fallen more and more in love with the Lionesses.

The flamboyance of Alessia Russo’s back-heeled finish against the Swedes has taken up quite a bit of the media limelight in recent days. But there is a broad impressiveness to this England side.

Sarina Wiegman has stuck firm to her reliable starting 11 and has brought the best out of her bench, with the players a mix of fearless youngsters and wise older heads.

It’s been a managerial masterclass from the Dutchwoman, with her methodical approach delivering a positive impact in each match.

However, if there is one side who will revel in the opportunity to knock England off their perch, it’s the Germans – no team has lifted the trophy as many times, and they will be determined to add to their historic eight Euros titles.

The Germans’ semi-final against France was ferocious, and the 2-1 victory was packed with intense individual battles all over the pitch.

It was settled in the end by a centre-forward play masterclass from Alexandra Popp, who won the game with a thunderous header.

It was her second goal on the night, after she opened the scoring with a powerful volley at the back post following another perfectly-timed arrival into the box.

England will need to be very wary of Popp, and the pinpoint deliveries of Svenja Huth – who set up both goals.

The final is set to break even more attendance records with Wembley expected to be at full capacity. Tickets are being touted at soaring prices and it could be the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s – or men’s – Euro final.

There are plenty of exciting battles to look out for.

Of course, Millie Bright and Leah Williamson will have their hands full with Popp, but it will be the midfield where we see both teams tussle for superiority in the match.

Georgia Stanway and Lena Oberdorf will likely be in the thick of that – both are known for enjoying getting stuck in, and we’ve already seen a few fierce tackles which should make for a great battle there.

The game is poised to be another memorable one in a Euro tournament which has magnified how great the women’s game currently is.

Euros nearing their end has sparked flurry of transfer business

There are still a few weeks left as England’s clubs try to force deals over the line ahead of the FAWSL season.

The fixtures were confirmed in the last week and, although there will be some movement as the broadcasters handpick the first games to be televised, clubs now know how their season will start – with my team Aston Villa at Brighton and Hove Albion for September 11’s big kick-off.

It feels like this has ramped up preparations, and it certainly makes the coming campaign feel a little more tangible and more exciting.

Now most teams have been eliminated from Euro 2022, more transfers are also being revealed, with more anticipated in the week ahead.

Manchester United confirmed they have secured Spanish forward, Lucia Garcia, from Athletic Bilbao.

She adds to their other attacking acquisitions in Rachel Williams and Adriana Leon, who have also signed during the summer window.

The focus on bringing in more players who can play upfront looks wise, as the form of their current striker, England Euros star Alessia Russo, means she is likely to be a target for other clubs.

On the other side of Manchester, City have signed Dutch defender Kerstin Casparij.

The 21-year-old started in the Euros quarter-final against France, which ended the Netherlands’ run in the tournament. She has been brought in to replace Lucy Bronze, who is headed to Barcelona after the Euros.

The last bit of transfer news this week comes from London, as Spurs confirmed the signing of centre-back Amy Turner.

Turner was paid out of her contract in America with Orlando Pride and returns to the WSL, having left Manchester United for the States in 2021.

Ross will be big loss to Scotland during her knee injury rehab

Long-serving Scotland internationalist Jane Ross will miss most of the 2022/23 SWPL season, after Rangers confirmed the forward has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in one of her knees.

The injury happened during a pre-season friendly against Spartans and it will mean Ross will spend much of the campaign in rehabilitation.

A tough one to take 💔 Gutted to have ruptured my ACL on Wed night & be facing a period of time on the sidelines. Grateful for the support of the club & the people around me 💙 I've no doubts there are many highs & lows to come but I'm ready for the challenge that lies ahead 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/p2VKE4mfJs — Jane Ross (@janeross10) July 24, 2022

While it is a massive blow to her club, she will also be a big loss to the national team, as the 32-year-old has barely missed a camp since she debuted in 2009, earning 145 caps and scoring 62 goals.