‘It’s how I learn as a player’ – Aberdeen Women’s Jess Broadrick on what it’s like to captain Scotland Women U19s

By Sophie Goodwin
September 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Jess Broadrick, first from right, is Scotland Women U19's captain. (Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen's Jess Broadrick, first from right, is Scotland Women U19's captain. (Alex Todd/SPP/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick believes being captain of Scotland Women under-19s is helping her become a better player.

The 18-year-old was named Scotland U19s captain last year – just as she made her debut at that age group – and has skippered the side in each of her nine caps since.

She most recently captained the U19s to two friendly wins against Hungary and Slovakia as the national team prepare for this year’s UEFA Euro season to begin.

During that camp earlier this month, Broadrick’s Aberdeen teammates Eva Thomson, Mya Christie, Millie Urquhart and Annalisa McCann were also called up for Scotland.

For Broadrick, being named skipper was an honour she didn’t expect to receive, but it is something she is determined to make the most of.

The young defender said: “At the end of the day, we’re all our own captains on and off the pitch – it’s just about being a good teammate.

“We all want to work hard for the team on the pitch and then after each game, it’s about our recovery and preparing for those next matches.

“But as a young player – to captain your country – it’s an amazing opportunity. It’s not something I expected to happen, but when you get given it, it’s great.

“And for me, the most important thing is that, when I represent and captain Scotland, it’s how I learn and grow as a player.

“Every time I go away with the squad, it’s an opportunity to show what you can do as a young player against these really good teams.”

Taking Aberdeen experience to the national team

Broadrick, who is one of the Dons’ five semi-professional players, has become an integral part of Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side in SWPL 1.

So far this season, she has started in and played the entire 90 minutes in all four league games. Last season, she featured all but once in the top-flight.

Broadrick reckons that playing regular top-flight football, alongside her Aberdeen teammates, has helped her adapt to the demands of being Scotland captain.

She explained: “Playing alongside the likes of Donna Paterson, Loren Campbell and Maddie Finnie – who has been involved with Scotland U17’s – it really helps.

“It helps me become a better captain for Scotland because you learn how to communicate better, but you just keep improving as a footballer as well.

Jess Broadrick comes up against Rangers’ Brogan Hay while playing for Aberdeen in SWPL 1.

“I take things from club to country and vice-versa, but I don’t really change how I play whether that’s for Scotland or Aberdeen.

“I always just do my best and make sure I’m learning from my teammates and coaches.”

Three tough tests await Scotland next month

Scotland Women U19s kick off their UEFA European Championship season in October when they host League A opponents Spain, Switzerland and Finland in Edinburgh.

Those three games mark Scotland’s return to the League A elite pathway, as they won all three of their games in League B to win promotion at the first time of asking.

Broadrick, who skippered the side in those games, believes the squad have learned over the last year and are now better prepared to face some of the world’s best.

She said: “Last year, playing in the B league, it was very different from the A league. We probably had more possession then, compared to the games against the top teams.

“So being back in the A league, we’ll be looking at how we can better defend against those teams, how to win the ball and how we can hit them on the counter.

Jess Broadrick, centre, celebrates with Aberdeen teammate Eva Tomson (number 8) while away on Scotland Under-19’s duty. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Playing in the A and B league, they’re very different styles of football, but I think even against Spain, Switzerland and Finland – we can give them a really good challenge.

“Spain are the World and European champions. Switzerland and Finland are both really good sides too. These are the teams we want to be playing against.

“Hopefully with the games being at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh, we can get a good home crowd that will cheer us on.”

