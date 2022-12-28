Sophie Goodwin: New year, new era – what will 2023 bring for Aberdeen Women?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Sophie Goodwin: New year, new era – what will 2023 bring for Aberdeen Women?

By Sophie Goodwin
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen FC Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen FC Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women won’t just be entering a new year in 2023, but also a new era with a new manager soon to be in post.

The Dons hope to have a new manager in place – following Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignations in November – sometime in January.

For whoever takes over there is an immediate job at hand that needs to be done – which is getting the Dons away from the bottom of SWPL 1 – but it’s also a long-term project.

A new three-year strategy is now in place for Aberdeen Women, as the club works with a number of people, who offer different expertise in several subgroups.

Academy director Gavin Levey told the Press and Journal, the club must consolidate their success and ensure the growth of the women’s team is sustainable.

He also said while the club are ambitious, they must be “realistic” which suggests professional women’s football in Aberdeen remains quite far off.

With all of that in mind here are the priorities for Aberdeen Women on and off the pitch in 2023.

A new manager

There is one certainty for 2023 and that is a new manager will, at some point, be appointed and will become an important part of the Aberdeen Women project.

The job vacancy closed on December 19, so the Dons will be in the midst of assessing and preparing to make contact with the managerial applicants.

Whoever comes in, they will be inheriting a talented squad who have achieved a great deal over the last few years, winning titles and promotions.

But there is an immediate challenge at hand which is leading the team to improved results on the pitch, in order to ensure SWPL status next season.

SWPL survival

When Aberdeen Women return to the pitch in 2023, they do so sitting second bottom of the league, having picked up just eight points in their opening 12 games.

After the festive break, things need to improve in attack as Aberdeen are the second-lowest goalscorers in the league with 11 – six have been scored at home and five away.

Aberdeen’s first point of the season came in a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle in August, with their next points coming six match-days later in a 2-0 win against Glasgow Women

The Dons picked up their second win, and first on the road, with a 2-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice, which was Hunter and Beith’s final game in charge.

They signed off 2022 with a 1-1 draw against Spartans at Balmoral Stadium, meaning Aberdeen will start 2023 undefeated in their last two games.

Francesca Ogilvie scoring for Aberdeen against Spartans. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

For the first time this season in SWPL 1, after each team have played one another home and away, the league will split into the top and bottom six.

The Dons’ main priority should be avoiding getting dragged into a relegation battle near the end of the season.

SWPL 1 is an everchanging league, so a few wins in the top-flight could catapult them up into a comfortable safe position away from the drop zone.

There is plenty of reasons to believe Aberdeen will avoid a relegation scrap and it may be better for them to miss out on finishing in the top-half.

If the Dons finish in the top six, it’s almost a certainty they would then play Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City, twice again.

There are plenty of benefits to playing against the professional teams, however, Aberdeen need to build back their confidence.

That is unlikely to happen playing the likes of those teams week in, week out, so their aim should be to be the best of the rest in the bottom half.

Hopefully, they can have a successful second half of the season and then build on that progress and aim for top six next season.

Increased resources

It has to be reasonable but sensible investment – there is not an expectation for the women’s team to be put on full-time, professional contracts at this precise moment in time.

But steady progressive steps need to be taken now so the achievement of the last few years doesn’t become overshadowed by stagnation.

As part of their strategy, a good next step – and a sustainable, realistic one – would be for Aberdeen to offer more players, ideally the entire squad, paid contracts.

There are currently just five paid players at the club: Jess Broadrick, Eilidh Shore, Eva Thomson, Bayley Hutchison and Francesca Ogilvie.

Aberdeen FC put their first-ever women players, pictured, on semi-professional contracts at the end of last season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

When they signed those contracts, it was a positive step in the right direction but it can’t just stop there, and it’s important that all the players feel valued.

The paid contracts would also benefit Aberdeen’s player recruitment, because they are at a disadvantage due to their geographical location.

If a player is to travel up north for training three times a week, and a match on Sunday, there has to be some sort of benefit that comes with that.

Due to their location, the Dons have had to rely on young local players, and it has worked to a degree, but it’s not a long-term stable strategy at the highest level.

Of course, it’s so so important to have a youth pathway but a team playing in the top-flight can’t solely rely on their youngsters for success.

What are the ambitions?

The three-year strategy shows there is a plan in place, but what is important is clarity and to know what the long-term hopes and ambitions are for the women’s team.

In her Evening Express column, Scotland captain and Aberdeen fan Rachel Corsie perfectly summed up an issue that holds back women’s sport.

She said: “People who view women’s sport on where it’s valued now and not where they think it can – or will be – limits the possibilities and growth.

“The validation of investment in the men’s game is very much forthcoming – but with the women’s game the lack of it is justified by saying ‘oh we’re just not there yet’.”

Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen have to approach the strategy through the lens of what they want their women’s team to look like in the near and distant future.

Do they want to play in the top-flight year in, year out? Do they want to become a serious threat to the top-three? Do they eventually want to contest for trophies?

If the answer to those questions are yes, then the only way to achieve those aims is considerable investment – something they might not be able to justify right now.

If they can’t really answer those questions, there is a risk of the team just existing for the sake of it, rather than being one that thrives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: My highs and lows of 2022 after a whirlwind year with club…
Scotland international footballer Kim Little, from Mintlaw, has been honoured.
New Year Honours: Mintlaw's Kim Little made MBE for services to association football
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has joined Inverurie Locos Ladies as a coach. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig on grasping 'fantastic' opportunity to coach at Inverurie Locos…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on highs and lows of SWF Championship…
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema confirmed she ruptured her ACL against Lyon. Image: PA Wire.
Rachel Corsie: Serious injuries are plaguing the women's game right now - so what…
England's Beth Mead scores her side's first goal of the Euros - a winner against Austria. Image: PA
Neil Drysdale: I'm looking forward to Beth Mead and the Lionesses swallowing up BBC…
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Sophie Goodwin: Scotland Women should be commended not criticised for trying to ensure a…
Former Aberdeen forward Lauren Gordon has joined Montrose. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon signs for Montrose
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie speaks to her team-mates. Image: PA.
Rachel Corsie: Why Scotland Women's players are taking legal action against SFA

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented