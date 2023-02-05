Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for Dons

By Sophie Goodwin
February 5, 2023, 4:57 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 5:59 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women can take a lot of learnings from their 3-0 SWPL 1 defeat to Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium.

Despite a battling first half performance from the Dons, Celtic had the lead at the interval thanks to Chloe Craig’s header on the stroke of half-time.

The home side doubled their advantage after 12 minutes in the second half, with Claire O’Riordan scoring Celtic’s second goal from another corner, before Natalie Ross got the third on 70 minutes.

Levey said: “It’s the second full-time professional side we’ve come up against in four days. There’s real quality in Fran Alonso’s team and they presented a different kind of challenge.

“The fitness levels caught us out, but we kept them at bay for 45 minutes because they scored in injury time through a set-piece. We lost two set-piece goals and then one when we’re on our last legs at the end.

“We’ve got to regroup because it is tough. Every single player needs to be on their A game if we’re going to compete and take points from these kind of teams.

“It’s another good learning curve. This Aberdeen squad has massive potential, and my job is to come in here and get progress from the squad and the individual players.

“If we come down to a game like this against Celtic and learn, then we can go and make those improvements – we have to be satisfied with that.”

Dons frustrate Celtic in first half

In the opening stages, the Aberdeen dug-out wanted to see a reaction to Celtic’s high press with Levey urging his players to stop sitting so deep – which they did start to do as the home side then became frustrated in attack.

Celtic registered their first shot on goal after 20 minutes, after Loren Campbell who was playing her 100th competitive appearance for the Dons, failed to deal with Liv Chance who unleashed a strike that was matched by a good stop from Annalisa McCann.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock.

Levey was forced into a change after 25 minutes as Chloe Gover came off injured after a tackle from Celtic’s Craig and was replaced by Bayley Hutchison.

Aberdeen had done so well to nullify the home side’s efforts going forward, but Celtic went into half-time with the lead as Craig found the back of the net from Maria McAneny’s corner to make it 1-0 in injury time.

Celtic step it up a gear after going ahead

Levey made defensive changes at the break, as forward Hannah Stewart made way for defender Maddie Finnie who came on to make up part of the back five.

After a below-par first half, Celtic started on the front foot in the second as McCann was called into action early on to deny Clare Goldie from close range, before forcing another chance over the bar.

It was 2-0 to Celtic just before the hour mark and it came from a corner again as Claire O’Riordan headed home, which was aided by defections from McCann and Millie Urquhart.

And ten minutes later Ross got her name on the scoresheet as she made it 3-0 with a fine finish from inside the box after Aberdeen failed to clear their lines or track her.

Levey admits the performance wasn’t where he hoped it would be, but believes it could be down to the busy schedule which has seen the Dons play three times in seven days, with a clash against Dundee United to follow on Wednesday night.

He added: “The effort was there from all of them today but when we won the ball, at times, the quality wasn’t there and the forward passes were a little bit slack.

“That comes from being physically and mentally tired because of our schedule just now, but we’ve just got to suck it up. My message to the girls after the game was reflection, so we get ready to go again.”

The other north results

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women drew 3-3 at home with league-leaders Livingston. Tina Kelly put the Caley Jags 1-0 on 14 minutes, but Karen Mason’s side were 2-1 down by half-time.

Lorna MacRae pulled Inverness level after 68 minutes, before Livi went ahead again ten minutes later. The spoils were shared though as 15-year-old Iona MacArthur scored to make it 3-3 five minutes before full-time.

In SWF League One, Westdyke cruised to a 12-0 win against Dundee West, while Grampian Ladies drew 1-1 with Falkirk Women at Spain Park.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Inverurie Locos picked up a narrow 2-1 win at Stonehaven Ladies and Huntly FC Women ran out 3-1 victors against Dyce.

Forfar Farmington eased to a 10-2 win against Buchan while Westdyke Ladies Thistle lost 7-1 at Glenrothes Strollers.

