Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: The Women’s Scottish Cup returns this weekend – and it’s finally getting more of the prestige it deserves

By Rachel Corsie
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.

The Women’s Scottish Cup is back this weekend with the fifth-round clashes, and it is a competition which should bring added excitement.

During my time at Glasgow City, I won the Scottish Cup five times – first in 2009 and the last being during my loan spell there in 2015.

Looking back on that first win when I was 19, it was one of the first opportunities in my senior career to win silverware. It was a huge opportunity at that age and it made me hungry to win more trophies.

Being at a club like Glasgow City, you wanted to win everything. I remember how a Tuesday night at training always felt like playing a cup final, because that was the mantra at the club.

As I reflect on my Scottish Cup medals now, I do think we maybe lost sight of how big an achievement each individual triumph was – because we were always looking to the next.

It’s probably only now that I can appreciate how big an achievement it is to win a domestic trophy and it’s something we maybe should have celebrated more at the time.

Rachel Corsie playing for Glasgow City in 2013.

Women’s Scottish Cup is growing

When you grow up watching football, it’s competitions like the Scottish Cup you consider to be among the most prestigious, so it’s great to see the women’s game becoming more aligned with that.

Following this weekend’s Scottish Cup ties, there will be a double draw on Monday evening for the next round of the men’s and women’s competitions.

It’s what should be happening, and it’s an efficient way to engage fans and build a bigger audience for the women’s cup.

And for the teams involved, it makes it a bigger deal for them, too. It’s something they  and their fans can get a buzz from.

Sport is a business, but it’s an important part of society which brings people together.

The double draw and the Women’s Scottish Cup online highlights show with Eilidh Barbour are real positive step forwards, and will make a massive difference in growing the tournament.

Hampden clashes another step in the right direction

Another positive step is this year will be the first time the Women’s Scottish Cup semi-finals and final will be played at Hampden.

It is fantastic the games will be there, and I’m sure the teams who are playing in the fifth-round know that, if they win on Sunday, they’re then just one game away from playing at the national stadium.

While that shouldn’t be their main focus, it can’t be ignored as an incentive. For some players in the competition, they might not get the chance to play at Hampden again.

I know the benefit of playing at Hampden now we play all our competitive Scotland fixtures there. It makes a massive difference.

It can be nerve-wracking, but players can turn that into positive energy. They should stand that bit taller and try to thrive off it – it can give you that extra edge in your performance.

Scotland Women line up ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

There’s a completely different feeling around the game when it’s at Hampden – it’s not just playing on a different grass pitch. You can tell there’s more prestige and there’s an added buzz around the build-up.

Although clubs will try and treat it as routine as possible, it’s difficult to do that when it will be such a big and historical occasion for all involved.

I just hope whoever gets to Hampden enjoys playing on such a big stage.

Dons given tough draw but it can’t be an excuse

Following their fourth-round win over Hutchison Vale, Aberdeen were drawn against one of the toughest teams they could get in the fifth-round, as they come up against my former club Glasgow City on Sunday.

It’s not going to be easy for the Dons, especially playing at Petershill Park, but they’ll have to go there intent on getting a result and progressing in the competition.

I don’t particularly like the term a “free-hit” – you can win any game of football, even against these top teams where you might not see as much as the ball. It’s a challenge they will have to embrace.

Yes, there won’t be the expectation for Aberdeen to win, which they might be able to use to their advantage, as I don’t think they’re a team who suit playing under pressure – I think you can see that with the defeat to Dundee United on Wednesday night.

Dundee United celebrate after scoring the opener against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

That was a game the Dons should’ve, and were expected to, win, but they didn’t – and I think the squad will know themselves that it was not an acceptable result.

The Scottish Cup clash with City isn’t going to be easy – there’s no denying that – but the Aberdeen players needs to show some accountability, go there with no excuses and put on a performance.

SWNT players become ambassadors for girls’ soccer centres

I was delighted to be asked to be the north ambassador for the new KDM Girls’ Soccer Centres, which will provide a space for primary-school aged girls to get involved in football.

My Scotland team-mates Lee Gibson, Lisa Evans, Erin Cuthbert, Chloe Arthur and Claire Emslie have also been named ambassadors in the regions they grew up in.

The soccer centres are great because not only will they allow girls to play more football, it gets them involved from a younger age, which gives them a better chance to develop as a footballer.

It’s a reflection of how much the women’s game has grown, because previously there wouldn’t have been the demand for these kind of soccer centres, and the girls would’ve had to join in with the boys.

There’s more demand for opportunities, which is down to the increased funding, visibility and media coverage of the women’s game.

