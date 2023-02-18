Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on positives and learnings from Iceland defeat during rest of Pinatar Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on positives and learnings from Iceland defeat during rest of Pinatar Cup

By Rachel Corsie
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Scotland's starting XI for the Pinatar Cup opener against Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Scotland's starting XI for the Pinatar Cup opener against Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.

Although it ended in a 2-0 defeat to Iceland, Scotland can take positives and learn from our Pinatar Cup opener in Spain.

It’s disappointing to lose a game against a tough opponent. Iceland are a team that we’ve always been competitive against and in other matches we’ve often come away with more favourable results.

It felt like Wednesday’s game was one of our best performances against Iceland, but one of the worst outcomes, which is why we felt disappointed.

This camp was always going to be about making strides and improvements, so while we wanted to win every game, there are still plenty of things to build on going forward.

My positives from the Iceland game are: we chose to do a high press and I thought that was really effective, we created more opportunities, and it was a dominating performance.

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.

But we know there are things we have to learn to capitalise on, too, as with all those opportunities we created and for all our dominance, we couldn’t find a way to get a goal.

As a squad, we’re all here to focus on the football and to be the best Scotland players we can be, so now it’s about trying to making improvements with the other two games left in the tournament.

Philippines up next for Scotland

It has been a quick turnaround as we return to match action against the Philippines, who were beaten 1-0 by Wales in their opener, on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, we had a split training day with some players on the pitch with the footballs, while others took part in a recovery session after playing more minutes.

Most of the players in the squad have been here before, so they know how important it is that we make the most of our time, which we did with a good matchday-1 training session on Friday.

I’m expecting the Philippines to be a really competitive game. They have a coach in Alen Stajcic who always has a very organised team that’s hard to beat.

A lot of their players were born in and grew up playing football in America, so they’ll know the physical demands and the athleticism that comes with at this level of the game.

The match on Saturday is going to be a chance for us to play a different type of opponent and to work on slightly different things compared to the Iceland game.

I’d expect more of the squad to get minutes, because that’s what this camp is about: maximising the time to work on different tactics with a different combination of players.

Scotland want to sign off from Spain with a win

Following the Philippines game, we round off the Pinatar Cup with a clash against Wales, and it’s one that I feel we have to win.

At last year’s tournament, we lost to Wales in our opening game, having not been beaten by them since 1996, so that was very disappointing.

Scotland Women lost 3-1 to Wales in their opening game at the 2022 Pinatar Cup. Image: SNS.

Wales are a very good team who have improved a lot under Gemma Grainger, but if we want Scotland to be in contention for qualifying for tournament then these are the teams we have to be beating.

The Pinatar Cup is a chance for us to build momentum and confidence by coming up against a team like Wales, who we know are difficult to play against.

And as it’s a Home Nations clash, I’m sure it’ll bring an extra edge of competitiveness and physicality.

Would WSL being a ‘closed league’ help grow the game?

Earlier this week, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was asked about whether the FA WSL being a closed league, with no promotion or relegation like the NWSL, would help grow the women’s game.

She said she would be “open to” that idea.

I’ve played in the NWSL and I loved it. Every team, whether you were at the top or the bottom, could beat anyone and it was such an exciting league to be involved in.

And although I’m not so sure whether a franchise league like that is the best idea to grow the game domestically, I respect Emma’s comments because change is something we should be open to.

We should have an open mind to different things and maybe Emma is right that we don’t have to grow the women’s game into something that looks exactly like the structure of the men’s.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Image: PA.

I know there are questions over whether teams who could be in with a chance of promotion could meet and sustain the criteria required to play in the top-flight. And if they did come up, could that create a wider gap in the division?

But, on the other hand, when there is promotion and relegation there definitely is more to play for. This season has been the most competitive WSL we’ve ever seen.

I can understand both sides of the debate. The most important thing is to do the best for the game, the clubs and the players, and ultimately finding the right way to maintain the highest standard of the league.

Aberdeen should use break to focus on mindset

It’s been a tough run of matches for Aberdeen Women, having lost their last four games, so I’m sure they’re relieved to have a break from fixtures just now.

I  know where the Dons are in the table now doesn’t look great, but there is plenty of football still to be played and they’ve proven they’re capable of picking up good results, having done so at the turn of the year.

Aberdeen can choose their narrative and how they want this season to turn out, and, for me, the best way to do that is going in with the right mindset – and if that’s not there right now, it’s something that can be changed.

It’s not an easy task, but if the squad can work on it together now and return to action with a better a collective focus then they become more in control of their own situation.

