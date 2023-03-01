Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2023, 9:25 pm
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women earned a creditable point by holding Hibernian to a goal-less draw at Meadowbank.

For all the hosts controlled large spells of the game, they struggled to test Annalisa McCann in the Aberdeen goal.

Gavin Levey‘s side were much-improved defensively, showing a response from the 7-0 defeat to Glasgow City on Sunday. Mya Christie and Jess Broadrick in particular impressed.

In shutting out Hibernian they recorded their first clean sheet in six games and ended a run of five straight defeats.

The Dons included Scotland under-17 cap Aimee Black on the bench for the first time, as well as goalkeeper India Marwaha, who joined on loan from Celtic earlier on Wednesday.

Katie Lockwood had the first chance of the game, slicing wide from Kirsty Morrison’s cross.

Goalkeeper McCann was called into action on 17 minutes, to keep out one of her own team-mates. Eilidh Shore slid in to block Liana Hinds’ cross but diverted it goalwards, with McCann moving to her left to divert it round the post.

Aberdeen were restricted to shots from distance and spent much of the first 45 camped inside their own half. Chloe Gover and Shore both had efforts straight at goalkeeper Benni Haaland.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Michaela McAlonie rattled the crossbar from distance for the home side and Nor Mustafa clipped Hinds’ pass wide as the Hibees pushed for an opener.

Mustafa flashed a ball across the face of goal 10 minutes into the second half and Leah Eddie fizzed a corner in front of McCann, however on both occasions a black shirt was unable to turn it home.

Eddie was soon in the book, hacking down Bayley Hutchison after the Aberdeen forward had caught her in possession just inside the Hibernian half.

Lockwood was put through on 70 minutes and attempted to round McCann but Millie Urquhart was on hand to sweep up the danger. Ellis Notley tried her luck from 25 yards but it did not trouble McCann.

Captain Joelle Murray sent a free-kick over the top and the Hibees were left to rue not making the most of their control of the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on constructive Pinatar Cup camp
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Rose Reilly - the Scottish 'World Cup' winner who blazed a trail for women's…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
The big takeaways from Scotland Women's Pinatar Cup campaign as final game ends in…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
'I've had to adapt and improve' - Madison Finnie on her debut season at…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie was impressive at Meadowbank. Image: Shutterstock
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented