Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian

Aberdeen Women earned a creditable point by holding Hibernian to a goal-less draw at Meadowbank.

For all the hosts controlled large spells of the game, they struggled to test Annalisa McCann in the Aberdeen goal.

Gavin Levey‘s side were much-improved defensively, showing a response from the 7-0 defeat to Glasgow City on Sunday. Mya Christie and Jess Broadrick in particular impressed.

In shutting out Hibernian they recorded their first clean sheet in six games and ended a run of five straight defeats.

The Dons included Scotland under-17 cap Aimee Black on the bench for the first time, as well as goalkeeper India Marwaha, who joined on loan from Celtic earlier on Wednesday.

Katie Lockwood had the first chance of the game, slicing wide from Kirsty Morrison’s cross.

Goalkeeper McCann was called into action on 17 minutes, to keep out one of her own team-mates. Eilidh Shore slid in to block Liana Hinds’ cross but diverted it goalwards, with McCann moving to her left to divert it round the post.

Aberdeen were restricted to shots from distance and spent much of the first 45 camped inside their own half. Chloe Gover and Shore both had efforts straight at goalkeeper Benni Haaland.

Michaela McAlonie rattled the crossbar from distance for the home side and Nor Mustafa clipped Hinds’ pass wide as the Hibees pushed for an opener.

Mustafa flashed a ball across the face of goal 10 minutes into the second half and Leah Eddie fizzed a corner in front of McCann, however on both occasions a black shirt was unable to turn it home.

Eddie was soon in the book, hacking down Bayley Hutchison after the Aberdeen forward had caught her in possession just inside the Hibernian half.

Lockwood was put through on 70 minutes and attempted to round McCann but Millie Urquhart was on hand to sweep up the danger. Ellis Notley tried her luck from 25 yards but it did not trouble McCann.

Captain Joelle Murray sent a free-kick over the top and the Hibees were left to rue not making the most of their control of the game.