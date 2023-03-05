Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival

By Jamie Durent
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey hopes the arrival of India Marwaha can bring fresh competition between the posts.

The Dons brought in goalkeeper Marwaha on loan from Celtic during the week, with the stopper named on the bench during the creditable midweek draw at Hibernian.

Since the departure of AJ Meach earlier this season, Annalisa McCann has been the Dons undisputed number one. Under-18s goalkeeper Marika Bereznaka had been included in the match-day squad but Levey felt they needed greater depth.

Marwaha is also the first signing Aberdeen have made since Nadine Hanssen arrived in September.

“She’s going to bring competition and support around Annalisa,” said Levey. “All these games we played in quick succession, all the travelling she does to get into Aberdeen, she probably felt the weight on her shoulders.

“She’s given everything for the team and India brings some healthy competition for her.

“Celtic were terrific; (manager) Fran Alonso and I have had discussions around India for the last month and we were pleased to get her over the line.

“It came quite close to the deadline when we managed to do it. We’d explored lots of different options but it came to the stage where Celtic were happy for her to come to Aberdeen.”

Levey is also fulsome in his praise of McCann, who travels from Elgin for training and matches and was an ever-present in their challenging run of away games.

“Logistically, we’ve got to help her as a club,” he added. “If we’re getting back home at 1-1.30 in the morning after games then we’ve got to do what we can to assist her. Her commitment has been brilliant.

Annalisa McCann has started the last two games for Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock

“When you bring in another goalkeeper it’s either sink or swim and I think she reacted really well on Wednesday night to another goalkeeper coming in.”

After their midweek trip to Meadowbank, Aberdeen are on the road again on Sunday against Partick Thistle in their penultimate game before the split.

“I know the results don’t reflect it, but there’s been bits and pieces of the games that have been really good,” added Levey.

“The players understand the gulf within the league. They understand that exists between the full-time teams and the part-time teams.

“They’re starting to understand a bit more about what it takes to compete with these teams, where we’re going to be coming up against professional sides.

“That busy period, where we came up against Glasgow City twice, Rangers and Celtic in quick succession, will probably have made us.

“Playing against top-class internationals and having our weaknesses exposed, it allows me and the coaching staff to put together improvements which we’ll hopefully see before the end of the season.”

Hannah Stewart is back available for the Dons after missing the Hibernian game due to work commitments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey reveals positive talks with new chief executive Alan…
Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie has been called up to the Scotland under-19s squad. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says every game is a clean slate ahead…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women are better than SWPL 1 relegation scrap
Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the opening defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on constructive Pinatar Cup camp
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Rose Reilly - the Scottish 'World Cup' winner who blazed a trail for women's…

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global
Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
Drum Castle Daffodil Bulbs 1991-09-22 (C)AJL Used P&J 23.09.1991 "Keeping a watchful eye on some of the youngsters planting daffodil bulbs yesterday at Drum Castle, Drumoak, is head gardener Ms Diana Morrison. Her temporary assistants are, from left. Susanne Anderson (7), Drumoak, David Cumming (5), Aberdeen, Mhairi Shanks (2), Newtonhill, Tom Cumming (3), Aberdeen, and Niall Shanks (5), Newtonhill.
Gallery: From school trips to bulb-planting season – Drum Castle through the years
Post Thumbnail
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
Girls on Hills encourages women to build self-confidence Image: Girls on Hills.
'We all have an internal desire for adventure': Girls on Hills guided running group…
Post Thumbnail
Gallery: Saying cheers to March days
Proposals for Gibraltar Street in Oban town centre.
Council 'wasted' £40,000 on architects for Oban town centre plan - which is too…
The Moniack Mhor centre near Inverness. Image: Nancy MacDonald.
Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving

Editor's Picks

Most Commented