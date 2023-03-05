Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey hopes the arrival of India Marwaha can bring fresh competition between the posts.

The Dons brought in goalkeeper Marwaha on loan from Celtic during the week, with the stopper named on the bench during the creditable midweek draw at Hibernian.

Since the departure of AJ Meach earlier this season, Annalisa McCann has been the Dons undisputed number one. Under-18s goalkeeper Marika Bereznaka had been included in the match-day squad but Levey felt they needed greater depth.

Marwaha is also the first signing Aberdeen have made since Nadine Hanssen arrived in September.

“She’s going to bring competition and support around Annalisa,” said Levey. “All these games we played in quick succession, all the travelling she does to get into Aberdeen, she probably felt the weight on her shoulders.

“She’s given everything for the team and India brings some healthy competition for her.

“Celtic were terrific; (manager) Fran Alonso and I have had discussions around India for the last month and we were pleased to get her over the line.

“It came quite close to the deadline when we managed to do it. We’d explored lots of different options but it came to the stage where Celtic were happy for her to come to Aberdeen.”

Levey is also fulsome in his praise of McCann, who travels from Elgin for training and matches and was an ever-present in their challenging run of away games.

“Logistically, we’ve got to help her as a club,” he added. “If we’re getting back home at 1-1.30 in the morning after games then we’ve got to do what we can to assist her. Her commitment has been brilliant.

“When you bring in another goalkeeper it’s either sink or swim and I think she reacted really well on Wednesday night to another goalkeeper coming in.”

After their midweek trip to Meadowbank, Aberdeen are on the road again on Sunday against Partick Thistle in their penultimate game before the split.

“I know the results don’t reflect it, but there’s been bits and pieces of the games that have been really good,” added Levey.

“The players understand the gulf within the league. They understand that exists between the full-time teams and the part-time teams.

“They’re starting to understand a bit more about what it takes to compete with these teams, where we’re going to be coming up against professional sides.

“That busy period, where we came up against Glasgow City twice, Rangers and Celtic in quick succession, will probably have made us.

“Playing against top-class internationals and having our weaknesses exposed, it allows me and the coaching staff to put together improvements which we’ll hopefully see before the end of the season.”

Hannah Stewart is back available for the Dons after missing the Hibernian game due to work commitments.