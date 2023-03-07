Aberdeen Women: Interim boss Gavin Levey reveals benefits of close-knit Cormack Park team and similarities with Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With them both being in interim posts at Aberdeen, more bonds than separates women’s boss Gavin Levey and men’s interim head coach Barry Robson.

Levey has been in temporary charge of the women’s side since the end of November and revealed last month he would be taking the team until the end of the season.

The Dons men’s team are also looking for a new manager, with Robson at the helm for the time being. He has stepped up from his role as development phase manager while a permanent successor to Jim Goodwin is sought.

Interim role

Academy director Levey wears several hats at Cormack Park and his three months in charge of Aberdeen Women have given him an insight into the demands of running an SWPL 1 side.

But having someone in a similar position, among a tight-knit group at the Dons’ training base, has been a useful sounding board.

“Myself and Barry talk a lot about performances and games,” said Levey. “I’m in an interim role, he’s in an interim role and, while he’s got thousands of fans bearing (down) on him, the challenges can be similar at times.

“We’re a really close group in Cormack Park.

“On the outside, it maybe looks like we’re a massive operation, but in terms of full-time staff, we live on top of each other a little bit.

“We have breakfast together, we have lunch together. We’re here until 9pm together most nights as well.

“There’s lots of good chances to talk, whether it’s about tactics or individual players.

“I’ve been quite surprised by how much crossover there is in certain situations. It’s refreshing and I’ve really enjoyed this challenge.”

Aberdeen women competing at highest level of Scottish women’s football

The Dons were involved in a ding-dong affair on Sunday, going 2-0 up against Partick Thistle before Millie Urquhart was sent off. The Jags rallied and scored four second-half goals, before Francesca Ogilvie pulled one back in stoppage-time.

Levey’s role within the academy is focused on providing the best opportunity for Aberdeen’s young players to make a career for themselves in the game.

During his time with the women’s squad, he has also utilised a youthful group, with the progress of some earning recognition in the form of call-ups to the Scotland national setup.

“It says a lot about the north-east of Scotland that we’ve got players competing at the highest level of Scottish women’s football at 16 or 17 years old,” said Levey.

“They’re performing week in, week out, against some of the best opponents that exist in this country.

“When these girls have had 100 games – for some of them that will be when they’re 20 years old – they will have experienced a lot of things that will stand them in good stead.”