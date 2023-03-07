Aberdeen Women: Interim boss Gavin Levey reveals benefits of close-knit Cormack Park team and similarities with Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women: Interim boss Gavin Levey reveals benefits of close-knit Cormack Park team and similarities with Barry Robson

By Jamie Durent
March 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 11:48 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

With them both being in interim posts at Aberdeen, more bonds than separates women’s boss Gavin Levey and men’s interim head coach Barry Robson.

Levey has been in temporary charge of the women’s side since the end of November and revealed last month he would be taking the team until the end of the season.

The Dons men’s team are also looking for a new manager, with Robson at the helm for the time being. He has stepped up from his role as development phase manager while a permanent successor to Jim Goodwin is sought.

Interim role

Academy director Levey wears several hats at Cormack Park and his three months in charge of Aberdeen Women have given him an insight into the demands of running an SWPL 1 side.

But having someone in a similar position, among a tight-knit group at the Dons’ training base, has been a useful sounding board.

“Myself and Barry talk a lot about performances and games,” said Levey. “I’m in an interim role, he’s in an interim role and, while he’s got thousands of fans bearing (down) on him, the challenges can be similar at times.

“We’re a really close group in Cormack Park.

“On the outside, it maybe looks like we’re a massive operation, but in terms of full-time staff, we live on top of each other a little bit.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We have breakfast together, we have lunch together. We’re here until 9pm together most nights as well.

“There’s lots of good chances to talk, whether it’s about tactics or individual players.

“I’ve been quite surprised by how much crossover there is in certain situations. It’s refreshing and I’ve really enjoyed this challenge.”

Aberdeen women competing at highest level of Scottish women’s football

The Dons were involved in a ding-dong affair on Sunday, going 2-0 up against Partick Thistle before Millie Urquhart was sent off. The Jags rallied and scored four second-half goals, before Francesca Ogilvie pulled one back in stoppage-time.

Levey’s role within the academy is focused on providing the best opportunity for Aberdeen’s young players to make a career for themselves in the game.

During his time with the women’s squad, he has also utilised a youthful group, with the progress of some earning recognition in the form of call-ups to the Scotland national setup.

“It says a lot about the north-east of Scotland that we’ve got players competing at the highest level of Scottish women’s football at 16 or 17 years old,” said Levey.

“They’re performing week in, week out, against some of the best opponents that exist in this country.

“When these girls have had 100 games – for some of them that will be when they’re 20 years old – they will have experienced a lot of things that will stand them in good stead.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
