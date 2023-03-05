Aberdeen Women left frustrated after 4-3 defeat by Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women left frustrated after 4-3 defeat by Partick Thistle

By Danny Law
March 5, 2023, 6:33 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 6:34 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey admitted Millie Urquhart’s red card was the turning point as the Dons were beaten 4-3 by Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

The Dons were leading 2-0 thanks to Bayley Hutchison’s 17th minute strike and a goal from Mya Christie seven minutes into the second half.

But Urquhart was sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes later and Partick reduced the deficit from the resulting free kick through Linzi Taylor.

Goals from Cara Henderson, Claire Adams and Imogen Longcake put Thistle 4-2 up before Francesca Ogilvie pulled a goal back in injury time.

Levey told the club website: “The outcome certainly isn’t what we wanted from this game.

“It was a hostile environment and credit to Thistle for making it that way.

“Our game plan was going well and we went in 1-0 up at half time.

“We went out second half and got our second goal but then a few minutes later young Millie, who has been fantastic for us lately, is so keen to get in a tackle that she gives away a foul and picks up a second yellow card.

“They then scored from the free-kick and we go from killing the game off to them getting real boost and the game turned really.

“There was never any doubt that we would fight to the end and we got another one back from Fran’s free-kick.

“The goals we conceded were preventable but it’s a huge ask to come here in these circumstances and get something with ten players.

“We’re at home next week (against Motherwell) and these girls will be up for it.

“They’re hurting today but they’ll dust themselves down and come back from it.

“I think they’ve got a point to prove, we’ve had a lot go against us recently but we can’t keep looking for excuses.”

Hossack at the double for Caley Jags

Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC came from behind to defeat Hutchison Vale 2-1 at Millburn Academy thanks to a Rhea Hossack double.

In Scottish Women’s League One, Grampian Ladies were beaten 4-2 by Edinburgh Caledonia, while Westdyke won 10-0 at Glennifer Thistle.

In SWFL North, Huntly edged Buchan LFC 2-1 at Christie Park, while Stonehaven Ladies were beaten 4-0 by Forfar Farmington.

Dyce Women defeated Westdyke Ladies Thistle 6-1 and Inverurie Locos won 2-0 at  Dryburgh Athletic Development.

 

