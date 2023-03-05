Aberdeen Women left frustrated after 4-3 defeat by Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey admitted Millie Urquhart’s red card was the turning point as the Dons were beaten 4-3 by Partick Thistle in Glasgow.

The Dons were leading 2-0 thanks to Bayley Hutchison’s 17th minute strike and a goal from Mya Christie seven minutes into the second half.

But Urquhart was sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes later and Partick reduced the deficit from the resulting free kick through Linzi Taylor.

Goals from Cara Henderson, Claire Adams and Imogen Longcake put Thistle 4-2 up before Francesca Ogilvie pulled a goal back in injury time.

👏 Congratulations to @EilidhShore on 100 appearances for the club! pic.twitter.com/HHcO6i3keW — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) March 5, 2023

Levey told the club website: “The outcome certainly isn’t what we wanted from this game.

“It was a hostile environment and credit to Thistle for making it that way.

“Our game plan was going well and we went in 1-0 up at half time.

“We went out second half and got our second goal but then a few minutes later young Millie, who has been fantastic for us lately, is so keen to get in a tackle that she gives away a foul and picks up a second yellow card.

“They then scored from the free-kick and we go from killing the game off to them getting real boost and the game turned really.

“There was never any doubt that we would fight to the end and we got another one back from Fran’s free-kick.

“The goals we conceded were preventable but it’s a huge ask to come here in these circumstances and get something with ten players.

“We’re at home next week (against Motherwell) and these girls will be up for it.

“They’re hurting today but they’ll dust themselves down and come back from it.

“I think they’ve got a point to prove, we’ve had a lot go against us recently but we can’t keep looking for excuses.”

Hossack at the double for Caley Jags

Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC came from behind to defeat Hutchison Vale 2-1 at Millburn Academy thanks to a Rhea Hossack double.

In Scottish Women’s League One, Grampian Ladies were beaten 4-2 by Edinburgh Caledonia, while Westdyke won 10-0 at Glennifer Thistle.

In SWFL North, Huntly edged Buchan LFC 2-1 at Christie Park, while Stonehaven Ladies were beaten 4-0 by Forfar Farmington.

Dyce Women defeated Westdyke Ladies Thistle 6-1 and Inverurie Locos won 2-0 at Dryburgh Athletic Development.