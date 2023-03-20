Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?

By Sophie Goodwin
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women have three players out on loan this season, with two getting minutes in SWPL 2 and the other in the SWF Championship. But how are they getting on?

Hannah Innes is out at SWF Championship outfit Dryburgh Athletic, while Brodie Greenwood and Eirinn McCafferty are turning out for St Johnstone in SWPL 2.

Dons interim coach Gavin Levey spoke to the Press and Journal to explain why the three players were sent out on loan, and to detail the progress he feels the trio have made so far.

Hannah Innes

Innes, 21, is a product of Aberdeen’s youth pathway and was sent out on loan in November when former co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith were still in post.

The midfielder had not played for the Dons this season, but is getting plenty game time at Dryburgh, having made eight appearances in the SWF Championship (and playing 90 minutes in all but one game).

Innes has scored one goal so far and has impressed with her performances, as she was named the player of the match in the SWF Championship and League One Cup final, despite being on the losing team.

She was also named in the SWF Championship team of the month for February.

Hannah Innes in action for Dryburgh Athletic. Image: Alex Todd/SportPix for SWF.

Levey has been impressed with Innes during her spell in Dundee thus far, and highlighted her commitment, as the midfielder trains with Dryburgh as well as still attending Aberdeen sessions.

“Hannah is somebody who wants to train whenever possible,” Levey said. “The only time I don’t see Hannah is on a match-day because she’s playing with Dryburgh.

“Hannah’s getting valuable game time down there and she’s enjoying it. She’s picked up a couple of player of the match awards as well, which is important.

“She’s made that commitment to travel to Dundee to go and play and that’s gone well.”

Brodie Greenwood

Like Innes, Greenwood made her Aberdeen Women debut having progressed from the club’s youth pathway.

The 16-year-old midfielder made her first appearance for the Dons first team on the opening day of the SWPL 1 season against Hamilton Accies.

She played once more for the Dons in the top flight, and once in both the SWPL Cup and Scottish Cup, before her loan move to St Johnstone in January.

The midfielder was sent out on loan, Levey says, to be exposed to senior football, as the young Don is still in the very early stages of her development at adult level.

Greenwood, who is the Scotland Under-17s captain and a performance player at Hazlehead Academy, has gained valuable minutes for Saints.

As of March 15, she had played five games in SWPL 2 – starting and playing the full match three times.

Brodie Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Brodie’s loan made total sense,” Levey said. “She’s a JD Performance School player and featured a couple times for us here at Aberdeen.

“She’s beyond playing under-18s and needed to go find somewhere – in her own words – where she’d be ‘knocked about a bit’ and compete physically amongst senior football.

“Brodie is a real talent – technically and her idea of the game is exceptional.

“Mark Nisbet (the manager) at St Johnstone is someone I know well and he made a really productive approach about Brodie and it was one myself, Brodie and her family felt was right.”

Eirinn McCafferty

McCafferty, 22, who previously turned out for Forfar Farmington, Dundee United and Montrose, was a rare external signing for the Dons in the summer, as the defender made the move to the north-east following the completion of her degree in the United States.

Before going out on loan to St Johnstone in January, McCaffery made five SWPL 1 appearances for Aberdeen, with all but one coming from the substitutes bench.

She has gone on to make – as of March 15 – four appearances in the second-tier, starting in three matches where she played on either side of defence, as well as being used on the right wing against Stirling University.

Levey believes McCafferty’s loan spell in Perth will help improve her match fitness, which should put her in contention at Aberdeen upon her return.

Eirinn McCafferty. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Eirinn played with a scholarship in America which she’s completed, so came back to play in Scotland, but she just needs to get her match fitness up,” Levey said.

“There’s a real player in Eirinn – that’s for sure – but it’s about going out and getting the game time. We had an honest conversation with her about it.

“To get her fitness up, she needed to play and she probably wasn’t going to get the chance to maximise that opportunity here at Aberdeen.

“The loan has given her the best chance to come back and really show us what she’s capable of.”

