Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women’s FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels special

By Rachel Corsie
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:44 pm
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

My Aston Villa side will be vying for a place in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, as we host Manchester City in the quarters.

For me, especially having played in America for so long where cup competitions have only recently been brought in, playing in a competition like the FA Cup is really special and exciting.

Before this season, I’ve probably not had a good cup run since I was at Glasgow City in 2015. I’m going to make sure I go out and really enjoy the experience.

As a football fan in this country, growing up you’re aware of the prestige that comes with a competition like the FA Cup.

One of my earliest memories of women’s football is watching the FA Cup final on TV.

The cup is also a chance for us to experience a different kind of pressure to that which comes with the league. It’s a one-off game and it’s about doing everything you can to get the desired result.

There is a slightly different feel to it –  it’s a good feeling and one you want.

Manchester City is a really tough draw but it’s a challenge we will embrace. They are one of the in-form teams in WSL right now and they maybe don’t get the recognition they should.

In our two league meetings this season, we won 4-3 at Villa Park on the opening day of the season, while the reverse fixture at the Academy Stadium finished 1-1.

They were two very different games and we were pleased with a lot of different aspects of those performances. We know the quarter-final will be another tough game, but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

We’ve been in really good form recently and go into the game unbeaten in our last six games. That’s an added bonus because it helps to go into a cup match with confidence.

Kirsty Hanson equalised for Villa in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in WSL. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s nice to come into the quarter-finals of such a prestigious competition on a good note because we have the belief that we can give it a really good go. There’s been a real buzz around the group this week.

If teams are to progress and go on to win the FA Cup, you’re going to have to beat the strongest teams in the country and that’s what we’re hoping to do against Man City.

We’re glad it’s a home draw because our fans have been great this season. We’ve built a growing fanbase who travelled in their numbers for our win over West Ham in the last round.

Hopefully we can give them another reason to celebrate this weekend.

Scottish Cup is chance for clubs to taste success

It’s also the quarter-finals north of the border this weekend, as the Women’s Scottish Cup last eight battle for a place in the semi-finals which are being held at Hampden.

The four games, which are Glasgow Women v Motherwell, Hearts v Celtic, Kilmarnock v Glasgow City and Rangers v Hibernian, should all be competitive. I hope some ties go all the way with extra-time and penalties for some added cup drama.

Celtic won the Women’s Scottish Cup last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group.

With the league, especially at this stage where we are nearing the end of the season, there can be a bit of fatigue. The Scottish Cup and a chance to play at the national stadium could be an extra incentive for all the involved clubs.

For a team like Motherwell, who just missed out on the top six following the SWPL 1 split, the cup is an opportunity to give themselves a lift and some encouragement.

The Scottish Cup should motivate the players to keep driving standards up because there’s still a lot to be played for this campaign.

Scotland tee up clashes with Australia and Costa Rica

Last week, it was announced Scotland Women will face Australia in London and Costa Rica at Hampden in our next international camp in April.

They should be two really good, but different challenges. Both teams will want to expose themselves to European teams ahead of the World Cup, which Australia is co-hosting in the summer.

I’ve played against the Matildas a few times over my international career and we’ve had some good results against them.

Australia have always been a good team but they have really developed over the last year or so, and as such are probably the strongest they have been in a very long time.

I know a lot of their players having played with or against them in the domestic leagues.

It’s brilliant to also have a home fixture in the window. To play Costa Rica at Hampden benefits us massively, so it’s one we’ll look forward to when it comes around.

Our opposition will be preparing for the World Cup and it is difficult for us to not be in that position, but we will do our best because we know the only way we will improve is to really utilise every international window.

My old team-mate (and house-mate) Carly Telford retires

Earlier this week, my former Notts County team-mate Carly Telford announced her retirement from football on social media.

She hangs up her boots and gloves after an incredible career for club and country.

Carly experienced a lot of change throughout her career as the women’s game evolved, but she always embraced that and consistently played at the highest level for teams around the globe.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford announced her retirement this week. Image: Shutterstock.

When I made the move down south in 2014 and subsequently became a professional player for the first time, I lived with Carly and she was someone who helped make that transition much easier.

She is somebody who everyone in the sport speaks so highly of, so I really hope she stays involved in football as she offers so much to the sport.

