Rachel Corsie on target as Aston Villa Women defeat Manchester City to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Aberdonian Rachel Corsie was on target for Aston Villa as they booked their place in the last four of the Women’s FA Cup.

Corsie headed Villa in front after 20 minutes but City levelled through Deyna Castellanos seven minutes before the break.

With no further scoring the tie went to extra time with Rachel Daly notching the winner for Villa in the 96th minute.

They are joined in the final four of the competition by Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton.

Caley Jags hit the goal trail

Meanwhile in the SWF Championship, doubles from Kayleigh Mackenzie and Rhea Hossack helped Inverness Caledonian Thistle defeat Morton 7-2 in Port Glasgow.

Betty Ross, Ellie Anderson and Julia Scott were also on target for the Caley Jags.

In Scottish Women’s League One, Westdyke picked up a 2-0 victory at Edinburgh Caledonia while Grampian Ladies lost 4-0 at home to FC Edinburgh Women.

In the Biffa SWFL North, Inverurie Locos won 2-0 against Huntly Women, Stonehaven Ladies and Dyce Women drew 2-2 and Westdyke Ladies Thistle edged Buchan LFC 4-3.