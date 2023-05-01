Aberdeen Women ‘hurt’ by Motherwell loss – but must turn focus to Glasgow Women, says Bailley Collins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins believes her side must move on from their frustrating defeat to Motherwell and focus on returning to winning ways.

The Dons’ two-game winning streak in SWPL 1 came to an end on Sunday at Balmoral Stadium, as the Women of Steel prevailed 2-0 winners.

Motherwell were 1-0 up at half-time, despite Aberdeen having the better of the chances, and doubled their advantage after the interval to secure all three points.

It was a result which left Collins and her team-mates feeling “hurt”, and the midfielder hopes the Dons grasp their chance to bounce back when they host basement side Glasgow Women on Wednesday.

She said: “It hurts, but there are a lot positives we can take from the Motherwell game.

“We created a lot of chances, which is something we can take going forward.

“We defended well at times – we’ve struggled to defend set-pieces before, but did that much better against Motherwell.

“We just switched off a couple times and that’s when they hurt us.

“To concede right before half-time is never great, especially because we had been playing some good football.

“But we need to change our mindset quickly now, put the defeat behind us and work on the positives to pick up a good result (against Glasgow Women) on Wednesday.”

Collins wary of hard-working Glasgow Women

Despite defeat to Motherwell, Aberdeen go into Wednesday night’s encounter still in ninth with 24 points, two clear of Dundee United in 10th and seven clear of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies.

Their Glasgow opponents had their relegation to SWPL 2 confirmed after a 1-0 loss to Spartans. The New Tinto Park outfit have zero points with five games left to play.

However, Collins believes Aberdeen cannot afford to underestimate the top-flight’s basement side, as she said: “They’re a team that will graft for the entire 90 minutes.

“They work hard no matter if they’re winning, losing or drawing and that won’t change come Wednesday.

“Glasgow will come up here with a point to prove and will give their all.”