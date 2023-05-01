Aberdeen Women ‘hurt’ by Motherwell loss – but must turn focus to Glasgow Women, says Bailley Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women ‘hurt’ by Motherwell loss – but must turn focus to Glasgow Women, says Bailley Collins

The Dons were beaten 2-0 by Motherwell on Sunday and remain ninth in SWPL 1 with 24 points.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins believes her side must move on from their frustrating defeat to Motherwell and focus on returning to winning ways.

The Dons’ two-game winning streak in SWPL 1 came to an end on Sunday at Balmoral Stadium, as the Women of Steel prevailed 2-0 winners.

Motherwell were 1-0 up at half-time, despite Aberdeen having the better of the chances, and doubled their advantage after the interval to secure all three points.

It was a result which left Collins and her team-mates feeling “hurt”, and the midfielder hopes the Dons grasp their chance to bounce back when they host basement side Glasgow Women on Wednesday.

She said: “It hurts, but there are a lot positives we can take from the Motherwell game.

“We created a lot of chances, which is something we can take going forward.

Motherwell celebrate scoring against Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We defended well at times – we’ve struggled to defend set-pieces before, but did that much better against Motherwell.

“We just switched off a couple times and that’s when they hurt us.

“To concede right before half-time is never great, especially because we had been playing some good football.

“But we need to change our mindset quickly now, put the defeat behind us and work on the positives to pick up a good result (against Glasgow Women) on Wednesday.”

Collins wary of hard-working Glasgow Women

Despite defeat to Motherwell, Aberdeen go into Wednesday night’s encounter still in ninth with 24 points, two clear of Dundee United in 10th and seven clear of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies.

Their Glasgow opponents had their relegation to SWPL 2 confirmed after a 1-0 loss to Spartans. The New Tinto Park outfit have zero points with five games left to play.

However, Collins believes Aberdeen cannot afford to underestimate the top-flight’s basement side, as she said: “They’re a team that will graft for the entire 90 minutes.

“They work hard no matter if they’re winning, losing or drawing and that won’t change come Wednesday.

“Glasgow will come up here with a point to prove and will give their all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]