Westdyke ready for winner-takes-all SWF League One promotion clash with Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are 90 minutes which stand between Westdyke and promotion.

The SWF League One promotion race has gone to the wire – third-placed Westdyke travel to second-placed Falkirk on Sunday – the final day of the season – with only one point separating the sides.

At the Falkirk Stadium, only a win will do for the Westhill outfit who have enjoyed a successful campaign in the inaugural Scottish fourth tier.

Westdyke have been in and around the top of the table throughout, but with FC Edinburgh running away with the title, second place became the next best route to the Championship.

Head coach Jonathan Watt said: “We’re really excited about the game. We’ve had a good season – there have been ups and downs at times, but it’s been a good season.

“If you had said to us at the start or even around Christmas time that we’d be one game away from promotion, we’d have bitten your hand off.

“It’s going to be a bit like a cup final, we go there knowing we have to win – and I think that’s a good thing. I wouldn’t want to go there wanting to just play for a draw.

“We’ve got to go out there and win, so that mindset is going to be there from the off.”

Strong start to life in SWF League One gave Westdyke belief

Following the SWF league restructure which merged north and south leagues into national third and fourth tiers, Westdyke knew very little about their opponents before the season began in August.

But Westdyke soon established themselves as one of the best and enjoyed a near three-month unbeaten run at the beginning of the campaign.

Watt said: “It was a little bit of the unknown because we didn’t know too much about the vast majority of the teams.

“We hit the ground running and had a good start which built up the confidence. There was a bit of belief that came into the squad.

“I think at the start we thought we were probably a top-half team and we tried to get that message across to the girls – we tried to instill that belief early on and we’ve taken it from there.”

Against Falkirk, Watt is expecting a close contest as both sides battle for the promotion prize, as he said: “It’ll be tight. They’re a good team who are well organised.

“They’re used to their big pitch, which is bigger than our own, so they’ll look to use that to their advantage. They know what they need from the game as well.

“I would imagine it’s going to be all guns blazing to begin with and then it’ll settle down, but it should be quite exciting.”

The other north fixtures

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women begin their post-split fixtures with a home clash against Dryburgh Athletic.

The Caley Jags have already secured a fifth-place finish as they currently sit 10 points ahead of their Dundee opponents with three games left to play.

Elsewhere in SWF League One, Grampian Ladies host Giffnock in their final game of the season. The Torry outfit have already secured a seventh-place finish.

In Biffa SWFL North, Huntly host leaders Forfar Farmington, while Inverurie Locos make the short trip to Westhill to face Westdyke Thistle.

Buchan will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Dyce when they play Glenrothes Strollers, who travel to Peterhead following an emphatic win over Stonehaven last weekend.