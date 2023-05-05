Westdyke ready for winner-takes-all SWF League One promotion clash with Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westdyke ready for winner-takes-all SWF League One promotion clash with Falkirk

A win for the Westhill side on Sunday will see them secure promotion to the SWF Championship after one season in the fourth tier.

By Sophie Goodwin
Westdyke are one game away from securing promotion. Image: SportPix for SWF.
There are 90 minutes which stand between Westdyke and promotion.

The SWF League One promotion race has gone to the wire – third-placed Westdyke travel to second-placed Falkirk on Sunday – the final day of the season – with only one point separating the sides.

At the Falkirk Stadium, only a win will do for the Westhill outfit who have enjoyed a successful campaign in the inaugural Scottish fourth tier.

Westdyke have been in and around the top of the table throughout, but with FC Edinburgh running away with the title, second place became the next best route to the Championship.

Head coach Jonathan Watt said: “We’re really excited about the game. We’ve had a good season – there have been ups and downs at times, but it’s been a good season.

“If you had said to us at the start or even around Christmas time that we’d be one game away from promotion, we’d have bitten your hand off.

“It’s going to be a bit like a cup final, we go there knowing we have to win – and I think that’s a good thing. I wouldn’t want to go there wanting to just play for a draw.

“We’ve got to go out there and win, so that mindset is going to be there from the off.”

Strong start to life in SWF League One gave Westdyke belief

Following the SWF league restructure which merged north and south leagues into national third and fourth tiers, Westdyke knew very little about their opponents before the season began in August.

But Westdyke soon established themselves as one of the best and enjoyed a near three-month unbeaten run at the beginning of the campaign.

Watt said: “It was a little bit of the unknown because we didn’t know too much about the vast majority of the teams.

“We hit the ground running and had a good start which built up the confidence. There was a bit of belief that came into the squad.

“I think at the start we thought we were probably a top-half team and we tried to get that message across to the girls – we tried to instill that belief early on and we’ve taken it from there.”

Westdyke Ladies head coach Jonathan Watt. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Against Falkirk, Watt is expecting a close contest as both sides battle for the promotion prize, as he said: “It’ll be tight. They’re a good team who are well organised.

“They’re used to their big pitch, which is bigger than our own, so they’ll look to use that to their advantage. They know what they need from the game as well.

“I would imagine it’s going to be all guns blazing to begin with and then it’ll settle down, but it should be quite exciting.”

The other north fixtures

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women begin their post-split fixtures with a home clash against Dryburgh Athletic.

The Caley Jags have already secured a fifth-place finish as they currently sit 10 points ahead of their Dundee opponents with three games left to play.

Elsewhere in SWF League One, Grampian Ladies host Giffnock in their final game of the season. The Torry outfit have already secured a seventh-place finish.

In Biffa SWFL North, Huntly host leaders Forfar Farmington, while Inverurie Locos make the short trip to Westhill to face Westdyke Thistle.

Buchan will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Dyce when they play Glenrothes Strollers, who travel to Peterhead following an emphatic win over Stonehaven last weekend.

