Ellon-raised Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross on injury support from ex-Aberdeen player/brother Frank, and Nando’s milestone which shocked her

Ross was a key figure as Fran Alonso's Hoops side secured Champions League football and won the Scottish Cup.

By Sophie Goodwin
Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross. Image: Shutterstock.
Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross. Image: Shutterstock.

Natalie Ross’ season had an all too familiar end, but if anyone knows how to overcome adversity it is the Celtic midfielder from Ellon.

The 33-year-old played her last game of the campaign two weeks before the SWPL 1’s dramatic finale when she came off injured against Partick Thistle.

Ross was restricted to the sidelines with a broken arm in a cast as she supported her team-mates over the next fortnight, with Celtic’s push for the title going down to the final day of the campaign.

Although they were pipped to the trophy by now-16-time winners Glasgow City, their second-place finish ensured the silver-lining of Champions League football next season.

Ross should be back fighting fit when the new league season starts in August, before the Ghirls begin their European campaign with qualifiers in early September.

Natalie Ross in action for Celtic against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Overcoming injury isn’t something new for Ross. It has been an unfortunate recurring theme throughout her career, with her arm break only the most recent setback.

A two-year spell with English giants Arsenal from 2008 saw her plagued by injury, before an 18-month lay-off between 2021 and 2022 at Celtic – where she required two ankle surgeries and some thought she might never play again – dealt Ross another blow.

But in such difficult times, Ross has been able to lean on and exchange support with somebody who knows exactly what she is going through: younger brother Frank.

Sibling support ‘means a lot’

Former Aberdeen midfielder Frank, 25, has also endured a tough time with injury problems, having torn his ACL while playing for Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

He moved to the Netherlands after being released by the Dons. The youth academy graduate had been limited to 13 senior appearances in red due to ankle and back issues.

The siblings support system has proven to be invaluable during Natalie’s recovery from injury, and while Frank is trying to kickstart his career in America with One Knoxville SC.

“I don’t think people really understand the mental impact that injuries can have on you,” said Natalie, who was last capped for Scotland in 2021.

“There are times where you can feel really down, especially with long-term injuries which me and Frank have both had – he did his cruciate ligament.

“We both understand and know what it takes to go through recovery and to get back to the levels that we want to be at.

Frank Ross in action for Aberdeen.

“We’ve both been through a lot over the last couple of years, but we’ve been pushing each other on and supporting each other. It’s amazing to have that support – it really means a lot.

“I wish I had Frank’s talent. He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he’s a very talented footballer and I hope that getting some game time in America can help him progress.”

‘I got recognised in Nando’s’ – Ross happy to see women’s game reach new level in Scotland

Ross is in her second spell at Celtic after re-signing for the club in 2016, when she said: “I hope I’ll be able to help the club win trophies, including the league, and play in the Champions League.”

She has already achieved two out of those three things – having won the Scottish Cup twice and the League Cup, while Celtic Women played European football for the first time in 2021.

Ross was suspended for this year’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden, having been sent off in the semi-final against Glasgow City, and would’ve been ruled out due to her broken arm anyway, but she was involved in the cup celebrations, having played her part throughout the competition.

The midfielder – who has previously played for Hibernian, Rangers and Lewes in England – thinks the 2022-23 Scottish women’s season was a surreal one to be involved in.

“If you had said to me at the start of last season that we’d have 15,500 people watching us potentially win the league on the last day at Celtic Park, I would have said: ‘no way – that’s never going to happen” said Ross.

“I’d have maybe thought about 4,000.

“When you join a team you want to compete and play at the best level, but this year has just taken off and I can only see it getting bigger and bigger. It’s unbelievable.

Celtic fans on the final day of the SWPL1 season. Image: SNS.

“I was in Nando’s a few weeks ago and got recognised – that’s never happened.

“I kind of just sat there and thought this is incredible, because for younger players coming through now, they’re going to get recognised quite a lot.

“This (the growth of the women’s game) should’ve happened years ago, but it does feel like Scotland is finally catching up.”

Ross hopes local club Aberdeen can keep ‘growing’

Having played youth football in the north-east, Ross moved to Hibs as a teenager to start her senior career and has stayed in the Central Belt for most of her football career.

Over the last two seasons, Ross has come up – and scored – against Aberdeen following their return to SWPL 1, and admits playing for the Dons is something she would’ve “loved” to do.

“To represent Aberdeen – my home city – that would have been the dream,” said Ross.

“If there had been a full-time club and the facilities in Aberdeen then it would’ve been the dream, but it’s just unfortunate I had to move away at 16 to go play at a higher level.

“Aberdeen are going in the right direction. They’re getting bigger and better.

Aberdeen Women players and coaching staff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“I spoke to Gavin Levey (AFC Women interim manager and academy director) after our game against them in Airdrie, and I know Gavin because he used to coach Frank.

“He joked about me coming to be a player-coach and that’s something I potentially would’ve loved to have done, but I think they’re about five years behind the top-three in Scotland.

“They’ll get there, but it’ll just take a bit of time. The club are putting more money into the women’s team, so hopefully it keeps growing and progressing in the right way.”

