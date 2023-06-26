From Banchory to the Euros: Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty on her top-level experience for club and country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Banchory to the Euros: Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty on her top-level experience for club and country

Flaherty grew up in Banchory where she played for the local boys team, before moving down south in 2016 for university.

By Sophie Goodwin
Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty pictured in goals during a match.
Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty, who grew up in Banchory. Image: Shutterstock.

Becky Flaherty is proud of the Banchory roots which gave her the platform to go on and play at the highest level for club and country.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper grew up in Banchory where she played for the local boys team, before moving on to play women’s football at a number of north-east clubs, including Buchan and Aberdeen Ladies.

A move down south beckoned in 2016 as Flaherty enrolled as a student at Liverpool John Moores University.

And it was in England where her senior football career really took off.

She played in the WSL for both Merseyside teams, Liverpool and Everton, before spells at Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and now Halifax FC.

A former Scotland U19 international, Flaherty switched allegiances to the birth-country of her maternal grandparents in 2019 and earned her first cap for Northern Ireland against Kazakhstan that year.

She has since earned seven caps for Northern Ireland and was part of then manager Kenny Shiels’ 23-player squad for last summer’s European Championships.

Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty with the Banchory Boys under-16s team in 2013. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Flaherty has taken a step back from international duty to focus on her career as a newly-qualified PE teacher, having recently completed her PGCE.

And when her students ask how she reached the dizzy heights of the game, Flaherty recalls her early playing days in the north-east of Scotland.

“When I’m asked at school how I’ve reached a high level, I genuinely think it’s because I played boys’ football in Banchory for so long,” said Flaherty.

“I was with Banchory Boys for 11 years, with the same people, and I do think that’s what progressed me the most. I had to be just as strong as them, just as physical and had to deal with their shot power.

“It made me match them on that level, so the progression to women’s football was much easier. If I could save the boys’ shots, I knew I could definitely save the girls’.

“I definitely look back at my time with Banchory Boys and remember how enjoyable it was. I was just playing with all my mates every weekend.”

Northern Ireland Euros journey a career highlight

Before deciding to step back from Northern Ireland, Flaherty’s last involvement in the squad came at the Euros, which was the women’s team’s first-ever major tournament.

Northern Ireland exited after the group stages following defeats to Norway, Austria, and eventual champions England, but the tournament was about much more than results.

Their journey to the Euros, where they played in front of more than 30,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium against England, was years of hard work in the making.

And although she didn’t feature over the three matches, just to be there, Flaherty says, was the biggest highlight of her career to date.

“It was amazing,” said Flaherty. “We were based in Southampton for our three games and there was a group of fans who stayed for the entire time.

“We’d bump into them in the streets and be asked for autographs and pictures, you felt a little bit like a celebrity, but the support we brought over from Northern Ireland was massively important.

Northern Ireland fans cheer on their team at the Euros last summer. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s just something every player dreams of – playing at a finals of a major tournament. I’m so thankful I got to experience it with Northern Ireland.

“Our journey to get there was just as big as being there. It was so special.

“Even though we didn’t get a result, we showed the level we can play at. From where we’ve come when I started with the team to now, it’s a massive difference.”

Finding love for football through career away from the game

Flaherty now plays for Halifax FC in the FA Women’s National League North, the English third-tier, and feels in a good place balancing work as a teacher and part-time football.

It hasn’t always been the case as the shot-stopper recalls moments throughout her career where her love of the game started to wane.

“When I was playing professional football, it sometimes felt like only a job and it took away the fact that I play because I love it,” said Flaherty.

“If you were at a big club and you weren’t playing, you’d go in every day knowing you might not play at the weekend and it wasn’t always an enjoyable place to be.

“The pressure was so high that it took that enjoyment away. I’ve taken a step back to part-time and now I look forward to going to training.

“It’s brought the enjoyment because because I’m able to do a job I love and fit that around football. My mindset has totally shifted and it’s been the best combination for me.”

Becky Flaherty in action for Northern Ireland in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Although settled in England, Flaherty has not entirely ruled out a return to Scotland or the club which “holds a special place” in her heart.

“I’m settled here at the minute, but I’ve always got that in the back of my mind,” said Flaherty. “I keep up with Aberdeen and how they’re getting on.

“I spent two and a bit years at the club, so they hold a special place in my heart and it’s been great to see their journey from getting relegated, to coming back up and getting more investment.

“I do sometimes think whether there’s a chance that I’ll play up in Scotland again, but at the minute, I’m happy with where I’m at.”

