From Banchory to the Euros: Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty on her top-level experience for club and country

Becky Flaherty is proud of the Banchory roots which gave her the platform to go on and play at the highest level for club and country.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper grew up in Banchory where she played for the local boys team, before moving on to play women’s football at a number of north-east clubs, including Buchan and Aberdeen Ladies.

A move down south beckoned in 2016 as Flaherty enrolled as a student at Liverpool John Moores University.

And it was in England where her senior football career really took off.

She played in the WSL for both Merseyside teams, Liverpool and Everton, before spells at Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and now Halifax FC.

A former Scotland U19 international, Flaherty switched allegiances to the birth-country of her maternal grandparents in 2019 and earned her first cap for Northern Ireland against Kazakhstan that year.

She has since earned seven caps for Northern Ireland and was part of then manager Kenny Shiels’ 23-player squad for last summer’s European Championships.

Flaherty has taken a step back from international duty to focus on her career as a newly-qualified PE teacher, having recently completed her PGCE.

And when her students ask how she reached the dizzy heights of the game, Flaherty recalls her early playing days in the north-east of Scotland.

“When I’m asked at school how I’ve reached a high level, I genuinely think it’s because I played boys’ football in Banchory for so long,” said Flaherty.

“I was with Banchory Boys for 11 years, with the same people, and I do think that’s what progressed me the most. I had to be just as strong as them, just as physical and had to deal with their shot power.

“It made me match them on that level, so the progression to women’s football was much easier. If I could save the boys’ shots, I knew I could definitely save the girls’.

“I definitely look back at my time with Banchory Boys and remember how enjoyable it was. I was just playing with all my mates every weekend.”

Northern Ireland Euros journey a career highlight

Before deciding to step back from Northern Ireland, Flaherty’s last involvement in the squad came at the Euros, which was the women’s team’s first-ever major tournament.

Northern Ireland exited after the group stages following defeats to Norway, Austria, and eventual champions England, but the tournament was about much more than results.

Their journey to the Euros, where they played in front of more than 30,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium against England, was years of hard work in the making.

And although she didn’t feature over the three matches, just to be there, Flaherty says, was the biggest highlight of her career to date.

“It was amazing,” said Flaherty. “We were based in Southampton for our three games and there was a group of fans who stayed for the entire time.

“We’d bump into them in the streets and be asked for autographs and pictures, you felt a little bit like a celebrity, but the support we brought over from Northern Ireland was massively important.

“It’s just something every player dreams of – playing at a finals of a major tournament. I’m so thankful I got to experience it with Northern Ireland.

“Our journey to get there was just as big as being there. It was so special.

“Even though we didn’t get a result, we showed the level we can play at. From where we’ve come when I started with the team to now, it’s a massive difference.”

Finding love for football through career away from the game

Flaherty now plays for Halifax FC in the FA Women’s National League North, the English third-tier, and feels in a good place balancing work as a teacher and part-time football.

It hasn’t always been the case as the shot-stopper recalls moments throughout her career where her love of the game started to wane.

“When I was playing professional football, it sometimes felt like only a job and it took away the fact that I play because I love it,” said Flaherty.

“If you were at a big club and you weren’t playing, you’d go in every day knowing you might not play at the weekend and it wasn’t always an enjoyable place to be.

“The pressure was so high that it took that enjoyment away. I’ve taken a step back to part-time and now I look forward to going to training.

“It’s brought the enjoyment because because I’m able to do a job I love and fit that around football. My mindset has totally shifted and it’s been the best combination for me.”

Although settled in England, Flaherty has not entirely ruled out a return to Scotland or the club which “holds a special place” in her heart.

“I’m settled here at the minute, but I’ve always got that in the back of my mind,” said Flaherty. “I keep up with Aberdeen and how they’re getting on.

“I spent two and a bit years at the club, so they hold a special place in my heart and it’s been great to see their journey from getting relegated, to coming back up and getting more investment.

“I do sometimes think whether there’s a chance that I’ll play up in Scotland again, but at the minute, I’m happy with where I’m at.”