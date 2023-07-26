Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster makes striker Hannah Insch first summer signing

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster has made his first signing as new Dons boss, with striker Hannah Insch joining the club.

Insch is originally from the north-east and started playing football in Kintore, before moving to Perth, Australia.

In Australia, Insch played for Joondalup City Football Club, Northern Redbacks Women’s Soccer Club, before turning out for Perth RedStar FC in 2022 and 2023, where she featured for their U21s squad and senior team.

Insch played in the Dons’ pre-season win over Spartans on Sunday, and Lancaster is delighted to add the forward to his ranks.

He said: “I am pleased to add Hannah to the group. She will be able to offer us a lot of pace in our attack and will cause problems for defenders in this league.

“Hannah has impressed me with her work rate and her desire to always want the ball. She has experience playing in the first division in Australia and is still young with lots of potential.”

📝 We have made the first signing of the summer with the addition of striker, Hannah Insch. Read more // https://t.co/qzwhEd5MZD 🔴 Welcome to Aberdeen Hannah! pic.twitter.com/fKOWuTIMoM — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) July 26, 2023

Having grown up supporting Aberdeen, Insch says, signing for the club is a dream come true.

She added: “I am very excited to sign for Aberdeen. I started playing football when I was five in Kintore, and I’ve grown up supporting Aberdeen, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the club.

“It shows me that my hard work and training is paying off and also gives me the confidence and motivation to keep on pushing to be the best player I can be.

“I’ve really enjoyed the professionalism and the intensity of training and I’m really looking forward for the season to start.”