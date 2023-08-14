‘We won’t be pushovers’: Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day win

Bayley Hutchison believes Aberdeen Women have set the bar high for the SWPL season following their 3-2 win over Motherwell on the opening day.

The 19-year-old forward scored a first-half brace in the win at Balmoral Stadium, with Hannah Stewart netting the Dons’ third after the interval – before Motherwell pulled two goals back from the penalty spot.

It was the best possible start to new Dons boss Clint Lancaster’s competitive tenure, with the win Aberdeen’s first in five attempts over Motherwell.

Last season the Dons failed to register a victory in the SWPL until late October.

Hutchison believes there is plenty more to come from her side under their new manager.

She said: “Clint was very strong in that we were coming out here to get the three points and that was it. We weren’t going to take anything else from the game.

“We’ve conceded the two penalties, but fought hard until the very end. The three points are the most important thing, because it’s a very long season.

“We have a difficult game against Rangers next, so we knew we had to start well to build up some momentum.

“Maybe last season we would have lost the game after being 2-0 up at half-time, but our mindset has changed and everyone wants to go out and pick up as many points as we can.

“We want to try prove what Aberdeen can go out and do.

“We won’t be pushovers. We’re not just a team in the league – we want to push on and do well.”

Hutchison happy to be off the mark and help Dons to victory

Hutchison, who scored 11 times in the top-flight last season, was delighted to get off the mark by netting two goals on the opening day of the new campaign.

Her first effort was a composed finish, which she slotted beyond Motherwell goalkeeper Emily Mutch, while her second was a close-range tap-in on the rebound after her initial shot was saved.

She said: “It’s always good to score the goals, but the most important thing is that the goals helped the team and we got the three points.

“I know when I’m in those positions that I’m going to score. I back myself to score and I know I do have goals in me.”

And Hutchison is hoping to contribute in any way she can this season under Lancaster, as the forward details what changes the new gaffer has implemented since joining the club.

She said: “He’s tough on us and has high standards, but I think that’s how it should be.

“If you’re not pulling your weight then he should have a pop at you.

“He’s been really good since he’s come in and everything has changed – he’s changed our formation, our style and our philosophy.

“I want to do whatever Clint wants my role to be and to help the team in any way I can.

“I don’t want to make myself stuck in one position. I want to be versatile and do whatever the team needs me to do.”