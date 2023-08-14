‘We won’t be pushovers’: Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

‘We won’t be pushovers’: Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day win

The forward got off the mark at the first game of asking this SWPL season by netting a brace in the 3-2 win over Motherwell.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison in action on the opening day of the SWPL season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bayley Hutchison believes Aberdeen Women have set the bar high for the SWPL season following their 3-2 win over Motherwell on the opening day.

The 19-year-old forward scored a first-half brace in the win at Balmoral Stadium, with Hannah Stewart netting the Dons’ third after the interval – before Motherwell pulled two goals back from the penalty spot.

It was the best possible start to new Dons boss Clint Lancaster’s competitive tenure, with the win Aberdeen’s first in five attempts over Motherwell.

Last season the Dons failed to register a victory in the SWPL until late October.

Hutchison believes there is plenty more to come from her side under their new manager.

She said: “Clint was very strong in that we were coming out here to get the three points and that was it. We weren’t going to take anything else from the game.

“We’ve conceded the two penalties, but fought hard until the very end. The three points are the most important thing, because it’s a very long season.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We have a difficult game against Rangers next, so we knew we had to start well to build up some momentum.

“Maybe last season we would have lost the game after being 2-0 up at half-time, but our mindset has changed and everyone wants to go out and pick up as many points as we can.

“We want to try prove what Aberdeen can go out and do.

“We won’t be pushovers. We’re not just a team in the league – we want to push on and do well.”

Hutchison happy to be off the mark and help Dons to victory

Hutchison, who scored 11 times in the top-flight last season, was delighted to get off the mark by netting two goals on the opening day of the new campaign.

Her first effort was a composed finish, which she slotted beyond Motherwell goalkeeper Emily Mutch, while her second was a close-range tap-in on the rebound after her initial shot was saved.

She said: “It’s always good to score the goals, but the most important thing is that the goals helped the team and we got the three points.

“I know when I’m in those positions that I’m going to score. I back myself to score and I know I do have goals in me.”

And Hutchison is hoping to contribute in any way she can this season under Lancaster, as the forward details what changes the new gaffer has implemented since joining the club.

Bayley Hutchison scoring Aberdeen’s opening goal against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She said: “He’s tough on us and has high standards, but I think that’s how it should be.

“If you’re not pulling your weight then he should have a pop at you.

“He’s been really good since he’s come in and everything has changed – he’s changed our formation, our style and our philosophy.

“I want to do whatever Clint wants my role to be and to help the team in any way I can.

“I don’t want to make myself stuck in one position. I want to be versatile and do whatever the team needs me to do.”

