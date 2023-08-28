Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season

Innes spent last term on loan in Dundee at SWF Championship side Dryburgh Athletic.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women player Hannah Innes
Aberdeen Women's Hannah Innes. Image: Shutterstock.

Hannah Innes says she is ready to stake her claim at Aberdeen Women after making her first start of the SWPL season against Hearts.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at SWF Championship outfit Dryburgh Athletic, but is keen for a fresh start now she is back playing with the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Clint Lancaster named Innes in his starting XI for the first time on Sunday in the 2-0 defeat to Hearts, after the midfielder impressed from the bench in the midweek win against Montrose.

And Innes hopes to keep making a good impression as she seeks more minutes in red.

“It was really good to come on against Montrose,” said Innes. “I wanted to come on and try to prove a point and I felt I did that by setting up one of our goals.

“It was really good to get my first start of the season in our next game (against Hearts), but it was just a pity about the result in the end.

“Last season was definitely frustrating for me here and that’s why I went out on loan.

“I’ve come back now and I’m really looking to prove a point.

“With Clint coming in, he has fresh thoughts on the team and what he wants to do, so I just want to do my best, and if I get the opportunity, then take it from there.

“He said to us in pre-season that everyone will get their chance.

“I’ll take it game by game, but I just want to do what I can to help the team going forward.”

Building on solid start to SWPL season

Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose at Links Park.
Hannah Innes in action for Aberdeen against Montrose. Image: Shutterstock.

Innes impressed during her loan spell in Dundee, and she believes it was mutually beneficial as she racked up plenty of game time.

“It was a tough decision to leave Aberdeen, but I knew it was only for a short period of time and I wanted to come back here,” said Innes.

“I wanted to go away and work on myself and my game.

“Getting minutes every week last season was so crucial for me and for the work I’m putting in now this season.”

The Dons have made a solid start to the fledgling SWPL season, winning two and losing two of their opening four games, and Innes believes her side have shown encouraging signs for the campaign ahead.

“I think we gave a good account of ourselves against Hearts, despite the result,” said Innes. “It was the same against Rangers (5-1 defeat) last weekend, too.

“We’re really disappointed not to come away with anything against Hearts.

“In the first half we matched them, but just didn’t create anything or put them under enough pressure in the second half.

“We will take the positives away and work on them going forward.

“This is a difficult league, so we have to keeping working hard as a team to get those points.”

