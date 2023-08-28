Hannah Innes ready to stake Aberdeen Women claim after loan spell away last season

Hannah Innes says she is ready to stake her claim at Aberdeen Women after making her first start of the SWPL season against Hearts.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan at SWF Championship outfit Dryburgh Athletic, but is keen for a fresh start now she is back playing with the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Clint Lancaster named Innes in his starting XI for the first time on Sunday in the 2-0 defeat to Hearts, after the midfielder impressed from the bench in the midweek win against Montrose.

And Innes hopes to keep making a good impression as she seeks more minutes in red.

“It was really good to come on against Montrose,” said Innes. “I wanted to come on and try to prove a point and I felt I did that by setting up one of our goals.

“It was really good to get my first start of the season in our next game (against Hearts), but it was just a pity about the result in the end.

“Last season was definitely frustrating for me here and that’s why I went out on loan.

“I’ve come back now and I’m really looking to prove a point.

“With Clint coming in, he has fresh thoughts on the team and what he wants to do, so I just want to do my best, and if I get the opportunity, then take it from there.

“He said to us in pre-season that everyone will get their chance.

“I’ll take it game by game, but I just want to do what I can to help the team going forward.”

Building on solid start to SWPL season

Innes impressed during her loan spell in Dundee, and she believes it was mutually beneficial as she racked up plenty of game time.

“It was a tough decision to leave Aberdeen, but I knew it was only for a short period of time and I wanted to come back here,” said Innes.

“I wanted to go away and work on myself and my game.

“Getting minutes every week last season was so crucial for me and for the work I’m putting in now this season.”

The Dons have made a solid start to the fledgling SWPL season, winning two and losing two of their opening four games, and Innes believes her side have shown encouraging signs for the campaign ahead.

“I think we gave a good account of ourselves against Hearts, despite the result,” said Innes. “It was the same against Rangers (5-1 defeat) last weekend, too.

“We’re really disappointed not to come away with anything against Hearts.

“In the first half we matched them, but just didn’t create anything or put them under enough pressure in the second half.

“We will take the positives away and work on them going forward.

“This is a difficult league, so we have to keeping working hard as a team to get those points.”