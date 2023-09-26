Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium

Sophie Howard scored with the last touch of the match at Hampden to rescue a point in Group A1.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scored with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League. Image: SNS.

Scotland Women picked up their first point of their Uefa Nations League campaign thanks a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Belgium at Hampden.

After a first half where Scotland created the better chances, Belgium took the lead through Kassandra Missipo only seven minutes into the second half.

It looked like Scotland were going to suffer successive defeats in the competition, however, with the last touch of the match a Sophie Howard header rescued a vital Group A1 point for the home side.

The next round of Nations League matches take place in late October when Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will play the Netherlands – who beat England on Tuesday – home and away.

Grimshaw denied by Belgian keeper Evrard

At Hampden, Scotland boss Martinez Losa named an unchanged starting XI from Friday’s away defeat to England.

Scotland started the brighter at Hampden with Kirsty Hanson linking up well with Caroline Weir in the box, but neither could get a clear shot away.

Claire Emslie then saw her shot deflected behind after a Belgian block, before Christy Grimshaw was denied by a superb stop by Nicky Evrard, who somehow parried the ball away from the shot inside the six-yard box.

Belgium’s first chance came when Feli Dalacauw found Missipo inside the box, but she saw her strike zip past Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson’s far post.

Christy Grimshaw’s effort was saved by Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. Image: SNS.

The away side were gifted an opportunity when Jassina Blom was able to nick the ball off Sam Kerr far too easily, but the Belgian forward’s resulting strike was too tame to trouble Gibson.

Martinez Losa was forced into an early change as Amy Rodgers came on for Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir, who left the pitch injured after 19 minutes.

Evrard was called into action again when she made another good save for Grimshaw’s header after the midfielder connected with a Claire Emslie free-kick.

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie made a vital deflection to divert a Belgium strike, only moments after claims the captain had handled the ball in the penalty area.

Gibson was alert to deny Tine De Caigny when the Belgian sent a glancing header goal wards after getting on the end of a free-kick whipped in by Tessa Wullaert.

It was a hat-trick of chances for Grimshaw who had her head in her hands after she was again denied by the fingertips of Evrard, who pushed the AC Milan midfielder’s header round the post.

In the second half, the first real chance fell to the visitors when Laura De Neve sent in a dangerous looking ball from a free-kick which Howard cleared just over the bar.

And from the resulting corner Scotland found themselves 1-0 down as the recycled ball found an unmarked Missipo, who headed home beyond Gibson to silence an already subdued Hampden.

Belgium looked to double their lead from another corner, with the ball landing to the feet of forward Marie Detruyer, but she blasted her strike over the bar.

Kassandra Missipo, right, celebrates scoring Belgium’s opener against Scotland at Hampden. Image: SNS.

A sigh of relief must have been let out from Scotland defender Howard who had gifted possession to Detruyer with a pass across the face of goal, but the Belgian forward could not keep her gifted strike on target.

Scotland’s first real chance of the second half came from a Davidson corner on 75 minutes which was met by Corsie but her header dropped wide.

At the other end, Corsie pulled off a vital bit of defending to prevent the ball landing at the feet of subsitute Welma Fom, who would have only needed to tap it into the net after goalkeeper Gibson was caught off guard.

Another chance came from a Scotland corner with the ball eventually finding Nicola Docherty, but her looping effort was collected in the air by Evrard.

Scotland substitute Amy Gallacher went close to scoring her first senior goal in only her second appearance, but the Celtic forward’s header was off target.

In the 90th minute another subsitute looked to find the equaliser as Lauren Davidson saw her shot saved by Belgian keeper Evrard.

The equaliser eventually arrived when Howard headed beyond Evrard after connecting with a free-kick whipped in by goalkeeper Gibson at the very death.

Player ratings

Scotland (4-3-3): Gibson 6, Docherty 6, Corsie 6, Howard 6, McLauchlan, Weir 6 (Rodgers 19), Kerr 6, Grimshaw 7 (Maclean 64), Hanson 6 (Evans 74) , Thomas 6 (Gallacher 74), Emslie 6 (Davidson 64)

Subs not used: Fife, Cumings, Mukandi, Brown, Clark, Howat, Napier

Belgium (4-3-3): Evrard 7, De Caigny 6, Delacauw 6 (Cayman 62), Wullaert 6 (Teulings 84), Vanhaevermaet 6, Blom 6 (Fon 62), De Neve 6, Kees 6, Detruyer 6 (Wijnants 84), Deloose 6, Missipo 7 (Van Belle 80)

Subs not used: Lemey, Lichtfus, Philtjens, Littel, Ampoorter, Janssens

Player of the match: Nicky Evrard

Attendance: 7,058

More from Women's Football

Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa 'angry' as he slams referee display in Belgium…
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.
Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women's issue as recent injuries set off…
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener
Westdyke Ladies 2023-24 team photo.
Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women raring to get SWF Championship and League One Cup…
Rachel Corsie battles with England's Fran Kirby at the 2019 World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women embrace underdog role as pressure on England for Nations League…
Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa (Image: SNS)
New deal for Scottish women's head coach Pedro Martinez Losa
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore eager to make most of Scotland U23 opportunity

Conversation