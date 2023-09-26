Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa ‘angry’ as he slams referee display in Belgium draw

An angry Pedro Martinez Losa slammed the referee’s display in Scotland Women’s 1-1 draw with Belgium in the Uefa Nations League.

At Hampden, a last-minute Sophie Howard header salvaged a point in Group A1 after Belgium had led the game following Kassandra Missipo’s header in the 52nd minute.

But Martinez Losa, who believed Scotland deserved a share of the spoils after creating numerous chances, was left extremely frustrated by referee Eleni Antoniou’s performance.

He highlighted referee Antoniou’s actions following an injury to influential midfielder Caroline Weir who had to leave the pitch after 19 minutes.

Martinez Losa, who was shown a yellow card by the official in the first half, said: “I’m very angry. We have an injury to our best player.

“Deliberately the opponent was to make contact with her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players. That is very important that when we compete in this competition the standard is of a high level.

“We were punished the other day (against England) and (today) from the beginning the referee was not aware of what was going on.

“The opponent targeted Caroline and after Caroline they target Kirsty Hanson. The referee was looking at the ball and not what was happening behind.

“I think that is very disappointing for the well-being of the players, but for the highest level of the competition – and we all have to be at the highest level.

“I just describe what I can see and I work at the highest level of football and analysing the opponent I have my players press the best players, if that is targeting or not.

“I can only describe what I have seen and I have seen our best player going out of the pitch injured from a tackle that I don’t think the referee even saw.

“I think you can understand my frustration. The person who has to protect the game and the players – you don’t feel they were aware of what was happening.”

Martinez Losa was delighted with his side’s resilience to salvage a Nations League point at the death in Glasgow.

He added: “It’s something I try to inspire, but it is something that is part of Scotland’s DNA.

“I’m pleased that it is happening, but for all our hard work and with everything we do for our fans, there’s no question that we have to keep going until the end.”