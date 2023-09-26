Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa ‘angry’ as he slams referee display in Belgium draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa ‘angry’ as he slams referee display in Belgium draw

The Scotland manager highlighted the referee's actions following an injury to Caroline Weir which saw the midfielder substituted in the 19th minute.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.

An angry Pedro Martinez Losa slammed the referee’s display in Scotland Women’s 1-1 draw with Belgium in the Uefa Nations League.

At Hampden, a last-minute Sophie Howard header salvaged a point in Group A1 after Belgium had led the game following Kassandra Missipo’s header in the 52nd minute.

But Martinez Losa, who believed Scotland deserved a share of the spoils after creating numerous chances, was left extremely frustrated by referee Eleni Antoniou’s performance.

He highlighted referee Antoniou’s actions following an injury to influential midfielder Caroline Weir who had to leave the pitch after 19 minutes.

Martinez Losa, who was shown a yellow card by the official in the first half, said: “I’m very angry. We have an injury to our best player.

“Deliberately the opponent was to make contact with her and it is the duty of the referee to protect the players. That is very important that when we compete in this competition the standard is of a high level.

“We were punished the other day (against England) and (today) from the beginning the referee was not aware of what was going on.

“The opponent targeted Caroline and after Caroline they target Kirsty Hanson. The referee was looking at the ball and not what was happening behind.

“I think that is very disappointing for the well-being of the players, but for the highest level of the competition – and we all have to be at the highest level.

“I just describe what I can see and I work at the highest level of football and analysing the opponent I have my players press the best players, if that is targeting or not.

Pedro Martinez Losa talks to Caroline Weir as she comes off injured at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“I can only describe what I have seen and I have seen our best player going out of the pitch injured from a tackle that I don’t think the referee even saw.

“I think you can understand my frustration. The person who has to protect the game and the players – you don’t feel they were aware of what was happening.”

Martinez Losa was delighted with his side’s resilience to salvage a Nations League point at the death in Glasgow.

He added: “It’s something I try to inspire, but it is something that is part of Scotland’s DNA.

“I’m pleased that it is happening, but for all our hard work and with everything we do for our fans, there’s no question that we have to keep going until the end.”

