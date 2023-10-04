Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden confirmed as Dons’ second ACL casualty from ONE game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden confirmed as Dons’ second ACL casualty from ONE game

Holden is likely to miss the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees against Hibs last month.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster says he is gutted to lose the services of midfielder Laura Holden, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Holden is the second player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament rupture to one of her knees at Aberdeen this season, with on-loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby returning to Liverpool because of the same issue.

Both players sustained their injuries in the same SWPL match, against Hibernian last month, with midfielder Holden’s prognosis confirmed late last week.

ACL injuries have been described as “endemic” in the women’s game, with more and more players being sidelined – including Scotland internationals Caroline Weir and Emma Watson, who became the most recent high-profile stars to be affected while away on international duty.

Research shows female players are up to six times more likely to suffer a non-contact ACL injury than men.

Lancaster, who previously managed Watford Women and was a first-team coach at Crystal Palace, says he is sad to see the volume of ACL injuries.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

The Aberdeen boss explained: “I’ve not known it quite like this. I’ve certainly never had two ACL injuries in one game – that is crazy.

“I have experienced ACL injuries with players before at Crystal Palace and at Watford, and it’s a difficult one to know the science behind why it is happening, but it’s sad and hopefully more research is being done to make it more preventable for female players.

“There are things we can do to support the players and to safeguard them as much as possible, even though it’s impossible to safeguard them completely.

“You never know what is going to happen in a game, but with more research hopefully we can figure out what more we can do to prevent it from happening as often.”

Holden injury ‘heartbreaking’ – Dons boss Lancaster

Some players have spoken up about their fears and anxiety regarding ACL injuries, and Lancaster says he can empathise with those feelings.

He added: “I just have to say to my players that they have to play as normal. They can get any injury, but the problem is, if you try to prevent one injury, you might get another one.

“You have to play your normal game, but sadly these injuries happen. The players just have to hope it doesn’t happen to them, and having to worry about that is a shame.

“It was a freak incident for us to get two ACL injuries in one game, because, like I say, I have never had that happen before.”

The injury to Holden, 22, is especially devastating, says Lancaster, as the midfielder made the life-changing decision to move to Aberdeen from the south of England on a two-year deal during the summer.

Holden quit her full-time job in Bristol and moved to the Granite City to pursue a career with the Dons, who offered Holden her first-ever paid contract in football.

The Dons boss said: “I’m gutted for Laura because she is someone who took a leap of faith to move all the way up to Aberdeen to sign for the club.

“The fact she was willing to move all the way to play for this club and for me was amazing, so her being out injured for the rest of the season is heartbreaking.

“She doesn’t deserve it and I feel so sorry for her. She was playing well, had put in good performances, and was an important player in the team.

“It’s a real shame, but we will support her through the process and her recovery.

“She will stay involved and will still be coming along to training because she is an important part of the group.”

More from Women's Football

Hibernian's Mya Christie.
Former Aberdeen Women star Mya Christie on embracing life as a professional footballer with…
Post Thumbnail
North sides discover opponents in the Women's Scottish Cup draw
Aberdeen Women striker Darcie Miller.
Teenager Darcie Miller happy to be reaping rewards of game time with Aberdeen Women
Hibernian goal scorer Abbie Ferguson and Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart.
Aberdeen Women exit Sky Sports Cup in second round following 6-2 defeat to Hibernian
Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches - we…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie in action during a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women teen Madison Finnie on overcoming and learning from challenging moments in football
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson.
Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap
Scotland Women manager Pedro Martinez Losa. Image: SNS.
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa 'angry' as he slams referee display in Belgium…
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland Women salvage Nations League point with last-minute equaliser in 1-1 draw against Belgium
Buckie Ladies have secured the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Caithness. Image supplied by Scottish Women's Football.
Buckie Ladies secure Highlands and Islands League and Cup double

Conversation