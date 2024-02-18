Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails ‘great character’ after Dons come from behind to beat Dundee United 4-3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails ‘great character’ after Dons come from behind to beat Dundee United 4-3

The Dons found themselves 2-0 down after 16 minutes at Balmoral Stadium, before completing the comeback.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women celebrate after completing the comeback in a 4-3 win against Dundee United in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women celebrate after completing the comeback in a 4-3 win against Dundee United in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hailed his side’s character after the Dons fought back from 2-0 down to beat Dundee United 4-3 in the SWPL.

Dundee United took a quickfire 2-0 lead at Balmoral Stadium with Morgan Steedman bagging her brace with goals in the 13th and 16th minute.

It continued to be a frantic start as Dons forward Bayley Hutchison scored her 15th league goal of the season to half the deficit only a minute after after United had doubled their lead.

United had their third in the 34th minute when captain Rachel Todd dispatched a penalty – conceded by Keeley Banfield – into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1.

A superb Aberdeen free-kick whipped in by Francesca Ogilvie down the right flank was met by the head of Madison Finnie in the 68th minute which made it 3-2.

Dundee United celebrate taking the lead against Aberdeen Women in a SWPL fixture at Balmoral Stadium.
Dundee United celebrate taking the lead against Aberdeen Women in a SWPL fixture at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons were awarded a penalty following a handball from a corner and skipper Hannah Stewart stepped up for the spot-kick and found the back of the net to pull the home side level with 13 minutes left.

And deep into injury time, Aberdeen found the winner as Eilidh Shore stabbed the ball home from close range following a corner.

Lancaster bemoaned his side’s poor first-half performance after going into the interval 3-1 down, but hailed their character and resilience to complete the comeback and secure a vital league win.

He said: “We were disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded in the first half. I thought they were sloppy goals and the penalty was lazy, but it was a penalty.

“I was far from happy at half-time. We made a few changes and brought Darcie Miller on and she just brings us loads of energy up front.

“We showed great character to come back and win the game in the end. It just goes to show we have got players that will not give up. They won’t give in.

“They didn’t give in even though at times in the first half we lost our heads and just didn’t look like the Aberdeen that I have been working with all season and they got told that at half-time.

“I didn’t go easy on them and it was a bit off a wake-up call for them. It shows great character to come back from 2-0 down.”

Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart pleads concentration to her team-mates after pulling the Dons level in the SWPL fixture against Dundee United.
Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart pleads concentration to her team-mates after pulling the Dons level. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen made two changes from last week’s defeat to Hearts with Chloe Gover and Hannah Innes dropping to the bench in place of Keira MacPherson and Jess Broadrick, who was making her first start November 26.

The Dons boss was happy to have Broadrick back involved after a lengthy period out due to health reasons.

Lancaster said: “It is typical that we get Jess back, but now we’ve lost Chloe Gover and also have Lois Edwards out.

“It is great to have Jess back. She did well today. She wasn’t at her best in the first half, but she hasn’t played in a long time and we expected that – then we switched to a back four and that helped her.

“It gave her more time on the ball playing right of the back four, whereas, in the left at the back three it was difficult and she was under pressure.

“Jess is consistent when she is fully fit. She is brilliant.

“It has been a really difficult last few weeks for Jess because she has been wanting to get back playing, but she has had to just watch on in training – so, it is great to have her back in.”

The other results

Caley Thistle suffered a third consecutive defeat in the SWF Championship after a 4-2 loss at home to Renfrew.

Karen Mason’s side had taken the lead after 12 minutes at Millburn Academy through Iona MacArthur, before Claire Rae levelled the scoring for the visitors only four minutes later.

Renfrew took the lead after 50 minutes through Holly McIndoe, before Niamh Kinsella doubled the away side’s advantage to make it 3-1 in the 53rd minute.

Betty Ross got a goal back for ICT in the 79th minute for 3-2, but any hope of getting back into the game was quashed when McIndoe bagged her brace and made it 4-2 two minutes later.

Conversation