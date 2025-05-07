Gallery: The best images from Aberdeen Women v Montrose Women at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Gallery: The best images from Aberdeen Women v Montrose Women at Pittodrie

The Dons drew 2-2 with Montrose in Wednesday's SWPL encounter.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Darcie Miller's late equaliser against Montrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women celebrate Darcie Miller's late equaliser against Montrose. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Darcie Miller came off the bench to score a valuable equaliser as Aberdeen Women came from behind to secure a point against Montrose at Pittodrie.

Three of the six teams in the bottom half of the SWPL will be relegated this season ahead of a switch to a 10-team top flight next term.

The Dons went into the match knowing a win would have secured their status in the SWPL for next season with two games to spare.

The Dons took the lead through a superb strike from Francesca Ogilvie but Montrose responded with two late goals from Georgia Carter and Holly Daniel as they looked set to claim the win and move only a point behind Scott Booth’s side.

But substitute Darcie Miller nodded home an equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time to earn the Dons what could be an important point.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Pittodrie to capture the best of an action-packed encounter.

Aberdeen Women went into the match knowing a win would ensure their SWPL status for next season.
The Dons were playing at Pittodrie for the second time this year.
Francesca Ogilvie with a young mascot.
The Dons players get a team picture before kick-off.
Some fans at Pittodrie taking in the action.
Emma IIijoski on the ball for Aberdeen.
Francesca Ogilvie has a strike at goal.
Aberdeen Women head coach Scott Booth.
Francesca Ogilvie in the thick of the action.
Alix Mendez looks for a teammate.
Francesca Ogilvie required treatment after a heavy fall but was able to continue.
Midfielder Eva Thomson had another good game for the Dons.
Jess Broadrick, left, looking to be a threat at a set-piece.
Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart has a shot at goal.
Darcie Miller came off the bench to replace Hannah Stewart with five minutes to go – and made a telling impact.
The Dons celebrate Darcie Miller’s late equaliser deep in injury time.
The Dons players at the end of the match.
The Dons have a post-match huddle.

 

Conversation