Gallery: The best images from Aberdeen Women v Montrose Women at Pittodrie

Darcie Miller came off the bench to score a valuable equaliser as Aberdeen Women came from behind to secure a point against Montrose at Pittodrie.

Three of the six teams in the bottom half of the SWPL will be relegated this season ahead of a switch to a 10-team top flight next term.

The Dons went into the match knowing a win would have secured their status in the SWPL for next season with two games to spare.

The Dons took the lead through a superb strike from Francesca Ogilvie but Montrose responded with two late goals from Georgia Carter and Holly Daniel as they looked set to claim the win and move only a point behind Scott Booth’s side.

But substitute Darcie Miller nodded home an equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time to earn the Dons what could be an important point.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at Pittodrie to capture the best of an action-packed encounter.