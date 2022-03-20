Press and Journal expands coverage of Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Press and Journal expands coverage of Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association

By Danny Law
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 6:28 pm
New match reports and reactions will be published at 5pm on a Sunday.
New match reports and reactions will be published at 5pm on a Sunday.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express is expanding its coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association.

Youth football is hugely important to so many budding footballers and their families but, like all sports, it has been heavily disrupted by the events of the past two years.

The temporary absence has undoubtedly made many footballers appreciate those games more than ever.

Every Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of young footballers in the north-east take to the pitch hoping to help their side to victory and maybe even be the hero by scoring the late winner or saving an injury-time penalty kick.

Bridge of Don Thistle’s under-16s celebrate scoring against West End Reds at Aberdeen Sports Village.  Picture by Kami Thomson

What are we going to do?

We want to shine a light on the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association and give these matches the coverage they deserve.

Our aim is to provide a brief match report and reaction from both managers for EVERY game in the U19, U18, U17 and U16 age groups with the goal of extending the coverage to all age groups in the future. The match reports will be published at 5pm on Sundays.

We will also have regular features on ADJFA teams as well as keeping you up to date with the latest news.

Why do we want to provide more coverage?

Youth football plays a hugely important part in the lives of young people.

It was fantastic to see the Scotland men’s national team reach the European Championships last summer and end their long wait to return to a major international tournament.

But that journey doesn’t start at the beginning of the qualification campaign.

The journey for those players who now represent the Scotland national team starts in youth football at pitches such as Hazlehead, Lawsondale and The Meadows.

West End Reds’ Oscar barry battles Bridge of Don Thistle’s Finlay Heatherwick (left) and Josh Nicol. Picture by Kami Thomson`

How is our coverage going to work?

We will be working with our partner United Robots to compile reports on every game, which will include information such as your team’s current league position, their recent form and upcoming fixtures.

What we really want to bring these reports to life is reaction from the managers of both teams. This could be a brief overview of the game and a mention of the one or two key players who performed well.

Within hours of an ADJFA game finishing, your club’s manager or chosen representative will receive a text message asking for reaction to the game. The comments from the manager will be used in the match report.

You can read the latest match reports by clicking here.

Westdyke Thistle coach praises players after impressive display against Culter Boys

Want to get involved?

If your team has not signed up to be part of our enhanced ADJFA coverage then please email sport@ajl.co.uk and we will get you included on our database.

Participation is optional – if your club or manager does not wish to take part, we will still provide coverage of your matches, but this would be much better with your club’s post-match comments!

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: West End Reds under-18s

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]