Joshua Strachen impresses in Peterhead BC victory against Kintore United

Peterhead BC claimed an 8-0 away win at Kintore United in the U16 B action on Saturday.

Peterhead BC's head coach Kenny Watson was thrilled with his side's display.

He said: "A really great performance from the team today.

"We pressed them really well and didn't let them play.

"The stand-out player today was Joshua Strachen at the back, helping us get a rare clean sheet.

"I was also delighted with our attacking play, the boys took their chances well.”

This means Kintore United are still in fifth place and Peterhead BC are in third.

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-2 home win for Peterhead BC in November 2021.