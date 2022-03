[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Whites claimed all three points when they hosted Westdyke Thistle on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 2-0.

Dyce BC Whites manager Raymond Muirhead said: "It was a good competitive game. We should have been two or three up in the first half.

"While it was only 1-0 Westdyke were still in the game until we got the second goal."

The result leaves Dyce BC Whites in third place and Westdyke Thistle in ninth.