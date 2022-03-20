Clinical Cove YFC claim 8-2 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC were in impressive form as they won their home game against Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 8-2.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "A great team performance, very dominant and clinical in the final third."

Bridge of Don Thistle manager Wayne Hulse said: "We started well for 15 minutes and went 1-0 up and then we lost our belief to kick on from that.

"We lost two first-team players before the match, then lost another 10 minutes into the game through injury.

"Although we had opportunities throughout the game, our lack of belief and communication cost us today, but take nothing away from Cove; they are a good side and a good physical presence."

The Bridge of Don goals were scored by Max Polson and Leyton Hulse.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Cove YFC at the top of the table and Bridge of Don Thistle in eighth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Cove YFC in February 2022.