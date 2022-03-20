Clinical Cove YFC claim 8-2 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Clinical Cove YFC claim 8-2 home win against Bridge of Don Thistle

By Youth Football Project
March 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 6:02 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Cove YFC

8

Bridge of Don Thistle

2

Cove YFC were in impressive form as they won their home game against Bridge of Don Thistle on Saturday in the U16 A.

The final score was 8-2.

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson said: "A great team performance, very dominant and clinical in the final third."

Bridge of Don Thistle manager Wayne Hulse said: "We started well for 15 minutes and went 1-0 up and then we lost our belief to kick on from that.

"We lost two first-team players before the match, then lost another 10 minutes into the game through injury.

"Although we had opportunities throughout the game, our lack of belief and communication cost us today, but take nothing away from Cove; they are a good side and a good physical presence."

The Bridge of Don goals were scored by Max Polson and Leyton Hulse.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Cove YFC at the top of the table and Bridge of Don Thistle in eighth.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-2 away win for Cove YFC in February 2022.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

