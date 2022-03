[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven YFC are the new leaders in the U16 B thanks to a 9-3 win at home to Thistle YFC.

The team is equal on points with Deveronvale Reds but are top on goal difference.

After the game on Saturday at Stonehaven, Thistle YFC is in sixth place.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 6-1 away win for Stonehaven YFC in September 2021.

Elsewhere in the division, Peterhead defeated Kintore United 8-0, Colony Park won 3-1 at Mintlaw and West End FC and Culter Thistle played out a 1-1 draw.