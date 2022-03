[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longside BC picked up a surprise 2-1 win against Glentanar CFC in U16 C.

It was only the second time Glentanar had been beaten away from home this season.

"All credit to Longside who adapted well to the conditions and thoroughly deserved their win," said Glentanar CFC's coach Steve Dickie after the game.

This means Longside BC are still in seventh and last place and Glentanar CFC are on top.

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-3 home win for Glentanar CFC in November 2021.