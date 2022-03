[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC won their away match against Cove Youth United FC on Saturday in the U17 A.

The final score at Lochside Academy was 7-0.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Cove Youth United FC in seventh place and Dyce BC in third with 28 points after 12 games.