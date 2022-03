[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Park won their away match against Mintlaw BC 3-1 in the U16 B on Saturday.

The result means Mintlaw BC are now in ninth place in the table while Colony Park are eighth in the league.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 5-1 away win for Mintlaw BC in August 2021.

Elsewhere in U16 B, Peterhead BC won 8-0 at Mintlaw, Stonehaven YFC defeated Thistle YFC 9-3 and West End FC and Culter Thistle played out a 1-1 draw.