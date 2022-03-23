Aberdeen secondary schools football: Honours even between Bucksburn Academy and Westhill Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen secondary schools football: Honours even between Bucksburn Academy and Westhill Academy

By Walter Craig
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Westhill Academy goalkeeper Joe Huntington clears the danger.
Westhill Academy goalkeeper Joe Huntington clears the danger.

The wet midweek weather caused a number of postponements in the Aberdeen Secondary Schools Football Leagues and nowhere more so than in the Under 13 League A.

This did not prevent the possibility of Saturday’s game between Bucksburn and Westhill having a major say in which team will be top of the tree at the end, although Hazlehead might just have something to say about that.

Bucksburn  created the first chance with an early free kick from the right when Clark Whyte was brought down tested the visiting defence.

Lewis Mair who created the next chance after a good run down the left but no one was able to force his fine cross home.

Mair and Ethan Reid both had chances when the ball was squared across goal but it eventually reached Joe Huntington.

The keeper was being kept pretty busy as the game reached the midway point of the half, saving a snap-shot from Dahen Vixamar and then racing well out of his box to clear a long ball.

He looked likely to be beaten in the 18th minute when a good Bucksburn move involving Reid and Whyte saw the ball eventually reach Mair on the left but he did well to keep the shot out.

Westhill eventually broke into the home box 10 minutes from the interval when Matthew Rangel was crowded out after a smart run down the right.

Jack Taylor tried his luck from a similar position and gained a corner which was well blocked by Vixamar.

Westhill’s Keir Robson battling Bucksburn’s Miller Giles for the ball. 

In the 25th minute the away team came close to opening the scoring.

Bucksburn thought they had cleared a corner but the ball was picked up by Robbie Mitchell whose strong shot fairly whistled past Seb Castillo’s right hand post.

Bucksburn finished the half strongly. A lobbed shot from Mair saw Mitchell help his keeper by sending the ball behind and, from the corner, a flashing header flew inches past.

Half time: Bucksburn Academy 0-0 Westhill Academy

Bucksburn began the second period purposefully, with Milan George going close with a try from just outside the box which went just wide.

They were stunned in three minutes, however, when the visitors took the lead.

A long pass out of defence bounced awkwardly for Castillo before falling to Seif Fahmy Mahmoud. The midfielder was able to gather and then slot the ball into the vacant net.

Bucksburn reacted well to this set back and the play was to range from one end to the other for the remainder of the match.

Joe Huntington would race from his goal once more at one end and then Westhill gained another corner to put the home defence under pressure.

Something had to give, and the home team equalised with nine minutes left to play.

Whyte had the ball wide on the right and tried his luck with a high shot from 25 yards.

His attempt sailed over Huntington’s head and dropped into his net at the far post.

The fat was in the fire now and the levels ramped up as the game entered the final stages providing great excitement for those watching.

A passage of play summed up the end to end nature of the contest as both team searched for another goal.

The ball came through the middle of the visitors’ defence causing Huntington to race out to clear yet another time.

His kick found substitute Matthew Grassick 20 yards from goal with only Castillo to beat.

The forward lobbed the ball over the keeper but, unfortunately for him, the ball went over the bar and the chance was lost.

The final whistle went seconds later and with neither side deserving to lose, the general feeling was that a share of the spoils was appropriate.

The same three teams remain in with a chance of finishing top of the league so it remains all to play for with just a few games left.

FT: Bucksburn Academy 1-1 Westhill Academy

Bucksburn Academy First Year

Sebastian Castillo, Jack Fordyce, Logan Taylor, Noah Sahar, Milan George, Ethan Bain, Clark Whyte, Dahen Vixamar, Lewis Mair, Alex McMurray and Ethan Reid. Subs: Miller Giles and Fraser Bruce.

Westhill Academy First Year

Joe Huntington, Owen Forbes, Gabe White, Alex Ferrier, Robbie Mitchell, Samuel Dennis, Seif Fahmy Mahmoud, Calum Bell, Keir Robson, Matthew Rangel and Jack Taylor. Subs: Hussein Hassan, Ewan McLeish and Matthew Grassick.

Referee A. Cunningham

