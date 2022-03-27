Bridge of Don Thistle boss takes positives from 3-0 defeat by Scottish Cup finalists Dyce Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Bridge of Don Thistle boss takes positives from 3-0 defeat by Scottish Cup finalists Dyce Blues

By Youth Football Project
March 27, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Bridge of Don Thistle

The team logo of Bridge of Don Thistle

0

Dyce BC Blues

The team logo of Dyce BC Blues

3

Dyce BC Blues won their away match against Bridge of Don Thistle in the U16 A action on Saturday.

The encounter, at Aberdeen Sports Village, finished 3-0 to the visitors.

Bridge of Don Thistle manager Wayne Hulse felt he could take positives from his side's display.

He said: "It was a good performance from the boys today, although the result didn't go our way against a very good and organised team.

"We were unlucky with a few decisions that didn't go our way, but Dyce had similar decisions.

"We should have had a penalty early in the game.

"In the second half, Dyce pushed and took their chances better than us, but overall I was happy with the boys today for their effort.

"Take nothing away from the Dyce Blues as they are very good and they have recently reached the final of the Scottish Cup.

"Well done boys from both teams."

The last match between the teams ended in a 4-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in September 2021.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

