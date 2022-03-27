Bridge of Don Thistle boss takes positives from 3-0 defeat by Scottish Cup finalists Dyce Blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues won their away match against Bridge of Don Thistle in the U16 A action on Saturday.

The encounter, at Aberdeen Sports Village, finished 3-0 to the visitors.

Bridge of Don Thistle manager Wayne Hulse felt he could take positives from his side's display.

He said: "It was a good performance from the boys today, although the result didn't go our way against a very good and organised team.

"We were unlucky with a few decisions that didn't go our way, but Dyce had similar decisions.

"We should have had a penalty early in the game.

"In the second half, Dyce pushed and took their chances better than us, but overall I was happy with the boys today for their effort.

"Take nothing away from the Dyce Blues as they are very good and they have recently reached the final of the Scottish Cup.

"Well done boys from both teams."

The last match between the teams ended in a 4-0 home win for Dyce BC Blues in September 2021.