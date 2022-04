[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar United won their home match against Donside CFC on Saturday in the U17 League A - with the game ending 2-0.

Newmachar now have two wins, one draw and two losses from their last five games, while Donside have two wins, one draw and two losses.

The result means Newmachar United stay in sixth place U17 A, with Donside two places above in fourth.