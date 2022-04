[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter Boys claimed all three points in their match against Stonehaven YFC on Saturday in the Under-18s League A, triumphing 4-1 away from home.

The last match between the teams, on September 21 in Culter, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere in U18 League A, Westdyke Thistle defeated Newtonhill BC 8-1.