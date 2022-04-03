Dyce BC Blues victorious against Westdyke Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC Blues defeated the visiting Westdyke Thistle 3-0 in the U16 A on Saturday.

After the game, Dyce BC Blues coach John McLean said: "We started the game well and created three great first-half opportunities, but we failed to take any.

"We made four changes at the break and got ourselves in front with a great through-ball and a very cool finish.

"We then started to dominate the ball more and created a few more great chances, which we managed to take and go on to win the game."

Dyce BC Blues have four wins one draw in their last five games, while Westdyke Thistle have two draws and three losses.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites won 4-2 at Cove YFC to go three points clear at the top, Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC defeated West End Reds 2-0 away from home and Westdyke CC won 3-1 against Banchory Boys.