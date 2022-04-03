Middlefield Wasps beat Under-16 League C title rivals Glentanar CFC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two top teams met in U16 League C on Saturday, with the game ending with a win for the away team, Middlefield Wasps - who defeated title rivals Glentanar CFC.

Middlefield have three wins, one draw and one loss and a 8–4 goal difference from their last five games, and are no one point clear at the top of the U16 C table.

Glentanar, meanwhile, who have played a game less than Wasps, have two draws and three losses with a 7–11 goal difference in their last five.

The last match between the teams ended in a 1-0 away win for Middlefield Wasps in November 2021.