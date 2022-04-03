Northstar CFC win 3-0 away against Colony Colts in U17 League B

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northstar CFC won 3-0 in their away match against Colony Colts on Saturday to go top of U17 League B.

After the game, Northstar manager Billy Fyvie said: "A strong performance for the lads again with some decent goals scored and another clean sheet."

Colony Colts have two draws and three losses in the last five games, while Northstar CFC have four wins and one draw and a 26–2 goal difference.

Colony boss Fraser Skene said: "We gifted Northstar the first two goals, and then a harsh penalty killed the game.

"We battled away, but didn't really cause them any problems ”

Elsewhere in U17 B, Huntly FC defeated Kemnay FC 10-1 and Mintlaw BC drew 3-3 with Dee United.