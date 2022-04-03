Peterhead BC win Under-16s League B title by four points after defeating Colony Park in final match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peterhead BC win Under-16s League B title by four points after defeating Colony Park in final match

By Youth Football Project
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

Colony Park

The team logo of Colony Park

0

Peterhead BC

The team logo of Peterhead BC

2

Champions Peterhead BC were 'delighted' to sign off their Under-16s League B campaign with a win, having picked up another three points with a 2-0 win away at Colony Park on Saturday.

The result means they have extended the margin of victory in U16 B and the gap to second-placed Stonehaven YFC - who weren't in league action at the weekend - is four points after 18 matches.

Colony Park, meanwhile, are in eighth place in the league, having only played 17 times to this point.

"We're delighted to sign off our league campaign with another win and clean sheet today," commented Peterhead BC's head coach Kenny Watson after the game.

"Colony made it difficult for us to get going for the first 25 minutes, but, once we took the lead, they didn't really trouble our defence after that.

"The stand-out players today were Joseph Mackie at the back and Ricky Milne up top.

"We are all over the moon with the league win and are looking forward to playing 'A' league football next season."

Peterhead BC have four wins and one draw and a 21–6 goal difference from their last five outings.

Colony Park, meanwhile, have one win, three draws and one loss in the last five games.

The previous outing between the teams - in Peterhead in October 2021 - had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Elsewhere in U16 B, Thistle YFC won 2-0 away at Culter Thistle, and West End FC picked up a narrow 2-1 home victory against Mintlaw BC.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

