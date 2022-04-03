Peterhead BC win Under-16s League B title by four points after defeating Colony Park in final match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Champions Peterhead BC were 'delighted' to sign off their Under-16s League B campaign with a win, having picked up another three points with a 2-0 win away at Colony Park on Saturday.

The result means they have extended the margin of victory in U16 B and the gap to second-placed Stonehaven YFC - who weren't in league action at the weekend - is four points after 18 matches.

Colony Park, meanwhile, are in eighth place in the league, having only played 17 times to this point.

"We're delighted to sign off our league campaign with another win and clean sheet today," commented Peterhead BC's head coach Kenny Watson after the game.

"Colony made it difficult for us to get going for the first 25 minutes, but, once we took the lead, they didn't really trouble our defence after that.

"The stand-out players today were Joseph Mackie at the back and Ricky Milne up top.

"We are all over the moon with the league win and are looking forward to playing 'A' league football next season."

Peterhead BC have four wins and one draw and a 21–6 goal difference from their last five outings.

Colony Park, meanwhile, have one win, three draws and one loss in the last five games.

The previous outing between the teams - in Peterhead in October 2021 - had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Elsewhere in U16 B, Thistle YFC won 2-0 away at Culter Thistle, and West End FC picked up a narrow 2-1 home victory against Mintlaw BC.