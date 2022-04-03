West End FC claim the win at home against Mintlaw BC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An even game saw West End FC just edge out Mintlaw BC at home in the U16 B on Saturday.

The game finished 2-1 to West End - who have now played all 18 of their league fixtures.

West End now have two wins three draws in the last five games, while Mintlaw have one win and and four losses and a 5–11 goal difference.

The last meeting between the teams had ended in a 5-3 home win for Mintlaw in January 2022, so the win represented a change in fortunes for West End.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: West End are in seventh place, where they will finish, with Mintlaw sitting ninth with a game to play and the chance to leapfrog Colony Park into eighth.

Elsewhere in U16 B, Thistle YFC won 2-0 at Culter Thistle, and champions Peterhead BC defeated Colony Park 2-0 away from home.