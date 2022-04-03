West End FC claim the win at home against Mintlaw BC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Youth Football

West End FC claim the win at home against Mintlaw BC

By Youth Football Project
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

West End FC

The team logo of West End FC

2

Mintlaw BC

The team logo of Mintlaw BC

1

An even game saw West End FC just edge out Mintlaw BC at home in the U16 B on Saturday.

The game finished 2-1 to West End - who have now played all 18 of their league fixtures.

West End now have two wins three draws in the last five games, while Mintlaw have one win and and four losses and a 5–11 goal difference.

The last meeting between the teams had ended in a 5-3 home win for Mintlaw in January 2022, so the win represented a change in fortunes for West End.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: West End are in seventh place, where they will finish, with Mintlaw sitting ninth with a game to play and the chance to leapfrog Colony Park into eighth.

Elsewhere in U16 B, Thistle YFC won  2-0 at Culter Thistle, and champions Peterhead BC defeated Colony Park 2-0 away from home.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

