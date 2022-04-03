Big away victory for second-placed Cove YFC in clash with U19 League A leaders Colony Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove YFC bagged a strong away win against leaders Colony Park in a game between the first and second best teams in Under-19 League A on Saturday.

The game ended 3-1 to the visitors and afterwards Colony boss Scott Steele - whose side are still three points clear, although they have played four more times than Cove -said: "Despite plenty of effort, ultimately, individual errors at both ends of the pitch cost us the defeat.

"Shaun Wylie, Rowan Millar, and Hugo Ricketts put a huge amount of effort in midfield and Aidan Wood, in goal, had a few good saves.

"Good performance from the team, but it's the score that matters."