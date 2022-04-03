Thistle YFC win away against Culter Thistle in U16 League B

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thistle YFC won 2-0 away at Culter Thistle in Under-16 League B on Saturday.

Bottom side Culter Thistle have one win, two draws and two losses with a 8–13 goal difference in the last five games, while Thistle YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss and a 12–12 goal difference.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position - Culter Thistle remain in 10th and last place, one point adrift of Mintlaw BC with a game in hand and two more league games to play in total. Thistle YFC, meanwhile, are fifth, with one game to go.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-3 draw, with Thistle YFC at home, in March 2022.

Elsewhere in U16 B, West End FC picked up a narrow victory against Mintlaw BC 2-1 at home, and league winners Peterhead BC defeated Colony Park 2-0 away from home to stretch their points margin.