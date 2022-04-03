Thistle YFC win away against Culter Thistle in U16 League B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Youth Football

Thistle YFC win away against Culter Thistle in U16 League B

By Youth Football Project
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-16s)

Culter Thistle

The team logo of Culter Thistle

0

Thistle YFC

The team logo of Thistle YFC

2

Thistle YFC won 2-0 away at Culter Thistle in Under-16 League B on Saturday.

Bottom side Culter Thistle have one win, two draws and two losses with a 8–13 goal difference in the last five games, while Thistle YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss and a 12–12 goal difference.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position - Culter Thistle remain in 10th and last place, one point adrift of Mintlaw BC with a game in hand and two more league games to play in total. Thistle YFC, meanwhile, are fifth, with one game to go.

The last match between the teams ended in a 3-3 draw, with Thistle YFC at home, in March 2022.

Elsewhere in U16 B, West End FC picked up a narrow victory against Mintlaw BC 2-1 at home, and league winners Peterhead BC defeated Colony Park 2-0 away from home to stretch their points margin.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

