Westdyke CC beat Banchory Boys in Under-16 League A

Westdyke CC won their home match against Banchory Boys in U16 League A on Saturday, with the game finishing 3-1.

Westdyke CC now have four wins and one draw in their last five games, while Banchory Boys have one draw and four losses.

The last match between the teams had ended in a 7-1 away win for Westdyke CC in September 2021.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites defeated Cove YFC 4-2 away from home, Dyce BC Blues won 3-0 against Westdyke Thistle and Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC won 2-0 away against West End Reds.