Huntly FC win 10-1 at home against Kemnay FC

By Youth Football Project
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Huntly FC

10

Kemnay FC

1

Huntly FC won their home match against Kemnay FC on Saturday in the U17 B by 10 goals to one.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "A great performance from the boys today.

"Despite going 0-1 down early on, the boys fought back to score five goals before halftime.

"They continued in the same vein throughout the second half, fighting for each other, and scored a further five goals without an answer.

"A great overall team performance."

Huntly FC have one win, one draw and three losses with a 14–9 goal difference in the last five games, while Kemnay FC have five losses and a 3–51 goal difference.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Northstar CFC won 3-0 against Colony Colts and Mintlaw BC drew 3-3 with Dee United at home.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

