Huntly FC win 10-1 at home against Kemnay FC

Huntly FC won their home match against Kemnay FC on Saturday in the U17 B by 10 goals to one.
Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "A great performance from the boys today.
"Despite going 0-1 down early on, the boys fought back to score five goals before halftime.
"They continued in the same vein throughout the second half, fighting for each other, and scored a further five goals without an answer.
"A great overall team performance."
Huntly FC have one win, one draw and three losses with a 14–9 goal difference in the last five games, while Kemnay FC have five losses and a 3–51 goal difference.
Elsewhere in U17 B, Northstar CFC won 3-0 against Colony Colts and Mintlaw BC drew 3-3 with Dee United at home.