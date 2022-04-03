Huntly FC win 10-1 at home against Kemnay FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly FC won their home match against Kemnay FC on Saturday in the U17 B by 10 goals to one.

Huntly FC's coach David Liston said: "A great performance from the boys today.

"Despite going 0-1 down early on, the boys fought back to score five goals before halftime.

"They continued in the same vein throughout the second half, fighting for each other, and scored a further five goals without an answer.

"A great overall team performance."

Huntly FC have one win, one draw and three losses with a 14–9 goal difference in the last five games, while Kemnay FC have five losses and a 3–51 goal difference.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Northstar CFC won 3-0 against Colony Colts and Mintlaw BC drew 3-3 with Dee United at home.