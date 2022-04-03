Dyce BC Whites claim 4-2 victory away at Cove YFC to go three points clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Dyce BC Whites claim 4-2 victory away at Cove YFC to go three points clear

By Youth Football Project
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Cove YFC

The team logo of Cove YFC

2

Dyce BC Whites

The team logo of Dyce BC Whites

4

The two top teams met in Under-16 League A on Saturday, with Dyce BC Whites' 4-2 win at rivals Cove YFC sending them three points clear at the summit.

After the game, Dyce BC Whites's manager Raymond Muirhead said: "A thoroughly deserved win where we could have had a few more goals, but the Cove keeper kept them in the game.

"Our lads were magnificent today."

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson, meanwhile, took a different view, saying: "We outclassed Dyce in large spells and are proud that we played football the proper way.

"Three goals go against us with a bad deflection and a lucky cross and (we) gifted them a silly penalty. That makes the difference.

"But credit to them for coming out battling in the second half with some strong individual performances, and we wish them well the rest of the season."

Dyce BC Whites have four wins and one draw from their last five games, while Cove YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss with a 18-13 goal difference.

It is the second consecutive match between the teams won by Dyce - with the last match, where Cove were away from home, ending 2-1.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues defeated Westdyke Thistle 3-0, Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC won 2-0 at West End Reds, and Westdyke CC won 3-1 against Banchory Boys.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Recent match reports from