Dyce BC Whites claim 4-2 victory away at Cove YFC to go three points clear

The two top teams met in Under-16 League A on Saturday, with Dyce BC Whites' 4-2 win at rivals Cove YFC sending them three points clear at the summit.

After the game, Dyce BC Whites's manager Raymond Muirhead said: "A thoroughly deserved win where we could have had a few more goals, but the Cove keeper kept them in the game.

"Our lads were magnificent today."

Cove YFC's head coach Paul Paterson, meanwhile, took a different view, saying: "We outclassed Dyce in large spells and are proud that we played football the proper way.

"Three goals go against us with a bad deflection and a lucky cross and (we) gifted them a silly penalty. That makes the difference.

"But credit to them for coming out battling in the second half with some strong individual performances, and we wish them well the rest of the season."

Dyce BC Whites have four wins and one draw from their last five games, while Cove YFC have two wins, two draws and one loss with a 18-13 goal difference.

It is the second consecutive match between the teams won by Dyce - with the last match, where Cove were away from home, ending 2-1.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Blues defeated Westdyke Thistle 3-0, Fraserburgh Link-Up YFC won 2-0 at West End Reds, and Westdyke CC won 3-1 against Banchory Boys.