Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Westdyke CC under-18s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Westdyke CC coach Alun Harries whose team have reached the final of the Scottish Cup by beating Leith Athletic 5-1 in the last four of the competition. They will meet Cumbernauld Colts in the final on May 22 at the Excelsior Stadium – home of Airdrieonians FC.

Name: Alun Harries

Position: Coach

Team: Westdyke CC 2004

League: ADJFA under-18s A league

Home pitch: Lawsondale

Kit colours: Blue and white stripes

Are you looking forward to the Scottish Cup final?

Yes, of course. It is quite a bit away which is a bit of a problem because we only have four league games left. We are going to have to try to find some opponents to play friendly matches in the build-up to the final to keep us fresh. We are playing Cumbernauld Colts in the final and they won their semi-final 13-1 so we know to expect a tough game.

How was your route to the final?

We didn’t have to play as many matches as we expected. We played two matches in the local rounds against Dyce and Newburgh Thistle. We got a bye in the next round and then we were supposed to play Peebles in the quarter-finals but they forfeited the match. That put us into the semi-finals against Leith Athletic and we beat them 5-1 down there.

𝗦𝗬𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 🏆 Westdyke were impressive winners as they visited the capital and put on a five star diplay against Leith Athletic. They await the victor of Uddingston Anvil Athletic v Cumbernauld Colts next weekend. Congratulations Westdyke! pic.twitter.com/x1diqGkQyS — YFS (@yfst) March 20, 2022

How has the 2021-22 season been overall?

It has been a very stop-start season and it has been difficult to get a run of games. It has been great to reach the Scottish Cup final. We are the first Westdyke side to reach the Scottish Cup final. The club has only got to semi-finals before this so hopefully we can go on and win it.

Has it been good to get back playing this season?

It has been great to get back playing. I’m quite proud of the fact we haven’t taken any weeks off due to Covid. There have been occasions when we have been missing players but we have always managed to get a squad together to play. Other teams haven’t been able to do that. Over the past six weeks we have only been able to play two games because we have had three teams forfeiting games and one game called off due to Covid. It is really frustrating for the boys because they haven’t been able to get into a rhythm.

What has been your favourite game so far this season?

Without a doubt, it would be the semi-final against Leith Athletic. That is the best the boys have played this season. The way the semi-finals are set up, you almost have to bid to host the tie. The SYFA ask for dates and a pitch but we were struggling to get a pitch and we thought we would benefit from playing the match away from home as there would be less pressure on the boys. We knew it would be a tough game but the boys really stepped up. The intensity they played with was incredible and they ran out worthy winners.

Our boys have made it to the SCOTTISH CUP FINAL!!! Well done lads @WestdykeCC04 We are SO proud of you! 👏👏👏 #WeAreAllWestdyke 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3M6GXtDOG7 — Westdyke Community Club (@westdykecc) March 20, 2022

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

They all get on really well and they are a great bunch. All of them except for two play in the Highland Development League for Keith, Inverurie Locos or Deveronvale. They are quality players.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

It all starts from the lower age groups when they are playing four against four and getting loads of touches. I look at my own son, I thought I could play football but he is miles ahead of where I was at the same age. That is because of the way they have been brought up.

I think more tournaments would be good. The decision was made to not play any cup competitions this season and focus on getting the league games played because of the possible disruption due to Covid. The lack of games has been a challenge for us, especially as we want to keep the boys playing before the Scottish Cup final in May.