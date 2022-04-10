Northstar CFC come from behind to preserve unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Northstar CFC come from behind to preserve unbeaten run

By Youth Football Project
April 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League B (Under-17s)

Culter Deeside

1

Northstar CFC

7

Northstar CFC stretched their unbeaten run in the U17 B to 11 games with a 7-1 victory at Culter Deeside.

The visitors had to come from behind to secure the win which leaves them two points clear at the top of the table.

Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie said: "We didn't start well and ended up going 1-0 down to a penalty, but the lads dug in and kept playing our game and turned it around.

"Credit to Culter, who had no subs and kept fighting until the end.

"We played some good football and scored some cracking goals."

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-0 home win for Northstar CFC in February.

After this game in the U17 B, Culter Deeside will play Portlethen SC (home) on Thursday, while Northstar CFC take on Kintore United on the same night.

Elsewhere in U17 B Huntly FC won against Kemnay FC 5-0 and Mintlaw BC defeated Colony Colts 8-0.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

