Northstar CFC come from behind to preserve unbeaten run

Northstar CFC stretched their unbeaten run in the U17 B to 11 games with a 7-1 victory at Culter Deeside.

The visitors had to come from behind to secure the win which leaves them two points clear at the top of the table.

Northstar CFC's manager Billy Fyvie said: "We didn't start well and ended up going 1-0 down to a penalty, but the lads dug in and kept playing our game and turned it around.

"Credit to Culter, who had no subs and kept fighting until the end.

"We played some good football and scored some cracking goals."

The last match between the teams ended in a 6-0 home win for Northstar CFC in February.

After this game in the U17 B, Culter Deeside will play Portlethen SC (home) on Thursday, while Northstar CFC take on Kintore United on the same night.

Elsewhere in U17 B Huntly FC won against Kemnay FC 5-0 and Mintlaw BC defeated Colony Colts 8-0.